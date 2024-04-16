Does this truly spell disaster for Spider-Man 4?

The tale of young Peter Parker, a nerdy kid hailing from Queens, and the iconic message that “with great power comes great responsibility”, is one known throughout the world. Across multiple cinematic interpretations, numerous actors have embodied the iconic persona of New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, drawing from the rich tapestry of Marvel Comics created by legendary creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The journey began with Tobey Maguire portraying Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Andrew Garfield subsequently took on the mantle of the hero in The Amazing Spider-Man series starting in 2012, followed by its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). The latest incarnation of Peter Parker has been embodied by Tom Holland, who debuted in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and later starred in solo project Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Related: Fans Left Worried Over Star’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Return: Report After the events depicted in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the shifts triggered by Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Multiverse-altering spell in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and thus Spider-Man, has deliberately retreated from the public eye. But what’s next on the Spidey docket after Holland’s hiatus? Everything is pointing towards a soft reboot of Peter Parker’s story in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. This new movie will likely depart from the familiar school-age Spider-Man tale depicted in the “Home” trilogy of MCU films. Unfortunately, the latest news about Spider-Man 4 has fans beginning to lose hope in the film. Why Are Fans Losing Hope in Spider-Man 4?

Known Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that The Walt Disney Company and its owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the current owners of the Spider-Man franchise film rights, are yet to find a director for Spider-Man 4.

This is (for now) separate from the rumored director Sam Raimi-led Spider-Man 4 franchise revisit starring Tobey Maguire in the lead role.

According to Richtman, filming for the MCU’s Holland Spider-Man 4 is slated to start this September, as Marvel Film News shares on X (formerly Twitter):

This news hints that Fast and Furious franchise director Justin Lin, previously (allegedly) eyed to be the film’s director, has rejected Disney and Sony’s offer.

Could Sam Raimi be the new director instead? Only time will tell. Though technically possible, Marvel fans are primarily worried about this seemingly rushed production timeline.

Fans online are expressing worry that this could indicate a lack of creative input from the director and a directionless Spider-Man follow-up.

User u/Kazrules added to a discussion on Reddit about this revelation from Richtman, highlighting this ongoing issue plaguing “superhero movies nowadays”:

This is an example of one of the problems with superhero movies nowadays. They have NO director but a filming date? Perfectly illustrating that whoever the director will be, they will have no creative voice anyway.

