The story of Queens native Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and the moral lesson of “with great power comes great responsibility” is a maxim widely acknowledged. Throughout various cinematic adaptations, numerous actors have taken on the iconic role of New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, drawing inspiration from the Marvel Comics crafted by superhero legends Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
Starting from Tobey Maguire’s portrayal in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy spanning from 2002 to 2007, and Andrew Garfield’s rendition in The Amazing Spider-Man of 2012 and its sequel, the most recent portrayal of Peter Parker has been brought to life by Tom Holland. Holland made his debut in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and went on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.
Following the occurrences portrayed in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and the consequential alterations brought about by Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Multiverse-altering spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (and by extension, Spider-Man) has purposefully withdrawn from public attention.
Now, as reports start to surface regarding the upcoming Spider-Man 4under both Disney and Sony, it appears as if Peter Parker’s girlfriend and a key member of Spidey films of the past, Zendaya’s MJ, is set to reappear — a rather shocking move considering the ending of the last movie.
Is This the Right Time for MJ To Return?
Discussing Film shared the news from Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider’s InSneider on X (formerly Twitter):
Members of the public and Marvel fans have begun reacting to this news — and the response is probably not what you think.
Some fans, instead of being excited for the return of a fan-favorite character, are expressing doubts about Spider-Man 4 as this choice to bring Zendaya’s MJ back seemingly undermine the ending of No Way Home, which saw Peter Parker deliberately leaving his friends and girlfriend behind to fully embrace his Spider-Man persona:
@CS11__: I just hope it’s not a massive role. it completely undermines the end of No Way Home if she’s in it just as much
Others are not too keen on Marvel rehashing old characters, instead of giving new characters (likely from the Marvel Comics) more time to shine:
@wowMatey: C’mon man give Peter a new love interest. MJ had 3 movies
Mike Carolla: lame. I was looking forward to seeing Holland’s Spider-Man with new characters
Meanwhile, others are suggesting a way to incorporate new characters from the comic book world as well as maintain a storyline for older characters:
@MANOMAGIC : When Peter finds out she’s dating Harry Osborn
The team of street-level heroes is set to have leaders in Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock, returning from his Netflix-era hiatus in Daredevil: Born Again, alongside Holland’s iconic webslinger. Additionally, fans can anticipate the inclusion of a live-action Miles Morales.
The narrative focus on Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio), established in Hawkeye (2021) and Echo (2023), will culminate in a storyline where the menacing Kingpin runs for Mayor of New York City. This development poses a challenge for the street-level superheroes, who must contend with an anti-vigilante Mayor Fisk. Speculation abounds that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America might find intersecting plotlines in Captain America: Brave New World.
With the fourth Spider-Man movie unexpectedly accelerated in production, concerns arise that Marvel Studios might be pressured to rush its release to meet Sony’s demands, thus safeguarding Sony Pictures’ film rights to the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The question looms: will this rush compromise the quality of the new Spider-Man film and the overarching, restructured, “grounded” storyline of the MCU?
At the end of the day, only time will tell with regard to what Marvel and Sony decide.
What do you think about Marvel and Sony reportedly bringing MJ back? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
