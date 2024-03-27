Starting from Tobey Maguire’s portrayal in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy spanning from 2002 to 2007, and Andrew Garfield’s rendition in The Amazing Spider-Man of 2012 and its sequel, the most recent portrayal of Peter Parker has been brought to life by Tom Holland. Holland made his debut in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and went on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Following the occurrences portrayed in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and the consequential alterations brought about by Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Multiverse-altering spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (and by extension, Spider-Man) has purposefully withdrawn from public attention. Now, as reports start to surface regarding the upcoming Spider-Man 4 under both Disney and Sony, it appears as if Peter Parker’s girlfriend and a key member of Spidey films of the past, Zendaya’s MJ, is set to reappear — a rather shocking move considering the ending of the last movie. Is This the Right Time for MJ To Return? Discussing Film shared the news from Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider’s InSneider on X (formerly Twitter): Zendaya will return as MJ for ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’. (Source: https://theinsneider.com/p/euphoria-season-3-delay-zendaya-spider-man-4-scarlett-johansson-jurassic-world-movie-batman-2-shoot)

Members of the public and Marvel fans have begun reacting to this news — and the response is probably not what you think.

Some fans, instead of being excited for the return of a fan-favorite character, are expressing doubts about Spider-Man 4 as this choice to bring Zendaya’s MJ back seemingly undermine the ending of No Way Home, which saw Peter Parker deliberately leaving his friends and girlfriend behind to fully embrace his Spider-Man persona:

@CS11__: I just hope it’s not a massive role. it completely undermines the end of No Way Home if she’s in it just as much

Others are not too keen on Marvel rehashing old characters, instead of giving new characters (likely from the Marvel Comics) more time to shine: