Is it time to step back in time?

Related: Report: MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ To Get ‘Fast and Furious’ Treatment, Filming Start Date Confirmed

As Tony Stark/Iron Man makes the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans bids adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Captain America legacy, there is a significant opportunity for notable superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step forward, assuming major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) spotlight.

With the Multiverse busting the MCU wide open, characters from other universes like Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Fox X-Men Universe, formerly under 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under The Walt Disney Company), such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett-centric (Hugh Jackman) Deadpool & Wolverine AKA Deadpool 3.

Related: ‘X-Men ’97’ Breaks Massive Marvel Studios Record

Given the confirmed inclusion of X-Men in the primary MCU storyline, it’s understandable that Marvel Studios is eager to reintegrate the Marvel Comics X-Men franchise into their Disney-affiliated brand. This encompasses a more consolidated Marvel television presence, with plans to continue the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) story in X-Men ’97.

Marvel Studios Diving Into the 1990s?

Despite the firing of former head writer Beau DeMayo, Marvel is allegedly keen on expanding this ’90s Marvel universe following X-Men ’97‘s massive success.

According to insider Alex Perez via Cosmic Circus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is considering a more substantial foray into different time periods other than the current day. It’s known that the Multiverse Saga has established the idea that different, alternate universes exist, but it seems as if Marvel is planning to expand this, acknowledging the coexistence of different time periods across variant universes in the MCU.

X-Men Updates on X (formerly Twitter) shared the report, which indicated that the “’90s animated universe” would likely be expanded, with X-Men ’97 on Disney+ (Disney Plus) leading the way:

Marvel is said to be having talks about exploring the 90s animated universe, which would most likely be explored through #XMen97. (via http://thecosmiccircus.com/alex-perez-qa-…)

Marvel is said to be having talks about exploring the 90s animated universe, which would most likely be explored through #XMen97. (via https://t.co/11W0p54Wwm…) pic.twitter.com/clA9c3nfU5 — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 24, 2024

Marvel fans immediately became excited at this report, with users like @english_shamar wishing to see the ’90s animated Spider-Man from 1994 have a fitting continuation, sharing a clip of the series in action:

I need this to happen, I need to know if Peter ever found Mary-Jane.

I need this to happen, I need to know if Peter ever found Mary-Jane.

pic.twitter.com/H2pT15ZBcR — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 24, 2024

@KTKing42 added that seeing all the iconic Marvel characters join the fray in the fun and colorful ’90s-era universe would be fantastic:

It would be great to see episodes featuring The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Iron Man in X-Men ‘97. 💯🔥💪🏾✌🏾💵

It would be great to see episodes featuring The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Iron Man in X-Men ‘97. 💯🔥💪🏾✌🏾💵 — K.T. King (@KTKing42) March 25, 2024

While Brian W. called Marvel Studios out for “sleeping on” the X-Men fanbase:

So they just realized they have been sleeping on the X-men and finally want to explore the fanbase

So they just realized they have been sleeping on the X-men and finally want to explore the fanbase — Bryant W. (@BryantWdesign) March 25, 2024

It’s an understatement to see that Marvel fans have been ridiculously excited to see Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Sunspot, Morph, Rogue, Bishop, and Magneto return to grapple with the death of Professor X/Charles Xavier in the original series.

So far, the anticipated X-Men project has garnered a truly impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, and is a clear indicator of quality in an era of Marvel movies and Marvel television plagued with complaints of “superhero fatigue” and “bad story fatigue”. Giving the X-Men ’97 crew a bigger presence could mean something absolutely wacky for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, if Kevin Feige has his way.

What do you think of Marvel Studios exploring more of this ’90s Marvel universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on X-Men ’97