The tale of Peter Parker, a Queens native, and the enduring moral lesson of “with great power comes great responsibility” is well-known. Across multiple cinematic adaptations, several actors have portrayed New York City’s beloved Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, inspired by the rich Marvel Comics legacy created by visionary talents Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
The Spider-Man film journey began with Tobey Maguire’s portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the director Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, which ran from 2002 to 2007 (and which may return in the near future). Andrew Garfield then took on the role of the web-slinging hero in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.
Currently, under the leadership of Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a unique arrangement with Sony, made possible by their parent company, The Walt Disney Company.
Tom Holland has since portrayed the latest iteration of Peter Parker, encountering rebooted versions of classic characters like Aunt May, love interest MJ, best friend Harry Osborn, and baddies the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.
Now, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is undergoing major changes to its lineup of Spidey films, with yet another project — this time, an anticipated live-action series — reportedly scrapped by Sony.
Goodbye, Spider Society
According to Deadline, the upcoming Marvel Comics-inspired Sony television show Silk: Spider Society has been scrapped from production.
Amazon seemingly greenlit a Nicolas Cage-centered Spider Noir television series based on the same-named character Cage portrays in Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but it appears that the Silk: Spider Society series does not share the same good fortune.
With this change, the rights to the character Silk, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, are reverting to the primary studio, Sony Pictures Television, which plans to pitch the series to other potential buyers. The series’ showrunner Angela Kang (Walking Dead), meanwhile, will work on other Amazon MGM Studios projects, being tied to an overall deal.
This outcome could have been due to the production of the show as “torturous” (as described by Nellie Andreeva of Deadline), being reportedly in the works for five years, and officially greenlit for two.
This messy production history dates “back to at least 2019” when SPT commissioned Lauren Moon to write a TV adaptation of the comic. The story follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker. As she escapes imprisonment, she searches for her missing family and transforms into the superhero known as Silk.
Later, the series was picked up by Amazon Prime Video, with Moon to show-run with Watchman alum Tom Spezialy to produce the concept, while Spider-Verse producers and showrunners Phil Lord and Chris Miller, alongside Spider-Man franchise executive producer Amy Pascal.
With Sony pulling back from this spinoff “Sony Spider-Man Universe” (SSU), it seems all too clear that the studio is more keen on backing the Marvel Studios-approved Marvel Cinematic Universe horse than their own SSU, and putting more effort into nailing down Spider-Man 4 with Disney.
Looks like everything SSU — from Morbius (2022) to Madame Web (2024) and the upcoming (and seemingly, final) SSU film Kraven the Hunter (2024) — is on Sony’s backburner for now, with the SSU’s future slate looking particularly bleak.
What do you think about Sony canceling yet another Spider-Man universe project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!