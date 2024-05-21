The Spider-Man film journey began with Tobey Maguire’s portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the director Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, which ran from 2002 to 2007 (and which may return in the near future). Andrew Garfield then took on the role of the web-slinging hero in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

Currently, under the leadership of Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a unique arrangement with Sony, made possible by their parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

Tom Holland has since portrayed the latest iteration of Peter Parker, encountering rebooted versions of classic characters like Aunt May, love interest MJ, best friend Harry Osborn, and baddies the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Holland made his debut in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and then starred in the solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Currently, the star’s iteration of Peter Parker is on hiatus, with Spider-Man 4 to bring the hero back into the MCU after the mind-wiping events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

