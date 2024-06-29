Dozens Kicked Off Disney’s New ‘Princess Tiana’ Ride During Emeregncy

Dozens of guests were asked to leave Disney World’s newest attraction.

Few Disney theme park projects have been as exciting as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Inspired by Disney’s iconic 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes Disney guests on an exciting and colorful journey through the bayou. Guests will encounter Princess Tiana herself, as well as a whole host of musically inclined critters, as they make their way to the party at the end of the attraction.

A party is a fantastic way to end the ride, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure essentially being one long celebration of friends, family, and bayou culture.

While the ride officially debuted this week, Disney first opened Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to select guests and employees for its preview period, which began earlier in June.

During this period, guests have shared their excitement about the ride and their opinions on this new experience coming to Magic Kingdom. However, during the ride’s initial trial period, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure faced a number of struggles and problems, most of which have been documented by guests.

Over the last few weeks, dozens of guests have evacuated the new ride, with others reporting the new ride’s lighting and sound systems failed to work multiple times.

While some of these issues have been addressed, guests are still being evacuated off the ride. A new video from BlizzardArchive shows a very intense evacuation, with alarms blaring and work lights illuminating the attraction.

Brer Rabbit’s wrath rages on!

The video clip shows at least four ride vehicles backed up at the final lift hill toward the end of the ride. An emergency alarm and a prerecorded voiceover instructing guests on what to do can be heard.

“There has been an emergency reported. Please evacuate the building by the nearest exit,” the voice says.

Cast members can be seen helping guests exit their ride vehicles. At least a dozen guests were forced to exit the new attraction.

While the Disney theme parks have excellent safety protocols, it’s somewhat concerning how often Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been evacuated, given its newness.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened on June 28, 2024, at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, with a second version currently being constructed at the Disneyland Resort in California.

Disney is yet to announce the opening day for the West Coast version, though it’s expected to open sometime in 2024.

Are you excited to finally ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?