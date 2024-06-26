Universal Studios Demolishes Legendary ‘Spider-Man’ Ride After 20 Years

Universal begins tearing down one of its most popular attractions.
Related: Disney Raises Stroller Rental Prices, Guests Now Pay Double Normal Florida Rate
Universal’s suite of theme parks contain some of the world’s most popular and iconic rides and attractions of all time.
For decades, rides like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man have thrilled, scared, and entertained guests, with even more exciting adventures on the horizon thanks to Epic Universe.
However, as is the case with any theme park, rides close from time to time, and few theme park stories have been as shocking as Universal Studios Japan’s closure of its classic Spider-man attraction.
Related: ‘Inside Out’ Land: Major Update Follows Disney World’s $17 Billion Expansion Announcement
The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride, a legendary attraction located at Universal Studios Japan, permanently closed on January 24, 2024, exactly 20 years after it originally opened. The ride is a variant of the iconic Spider-Man ride found at Universal Studios Florida.
The closure of this legendary attraction was first announced last year, shocking both the hardcore Universal community and casual guests.
In July 2023, Universal Studios Japan began its farewell promotion, “Spider-Man The Ride – Final Campaign,” giving guests one last chance to enjoy the ride.
With heartfelt gratitude to park guests and the emotional connection and memories to the ride created over the past 20 years, Universal Studios Japan will begin the “Farewell Campaign for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Additional programs are planned and will be announced on the official website and social networks.
Now, months after its closure, the first signs of the attraction’s demolition have emerged, as revealed by Twitter/X user LCASTUDIOS_USJ
Demolition work on USJ’s Spider-Man The Ride has begun in earnest… Scaffolding has begun to be erected on the queue lines, which had previously been untouched. Work is expected to continue until September 30th. Thank you, Spiderman.
USJ スパイダーマン・ザ・ライド、解体工事が本格的にスタートした模様……
手付かずだったキューラインなどに足場が組まれはじめました。作業は9月30日まで続く模様です
ありがとう。スパイダーマン。#USJ_now #USJファン https://t.co/O3xqkpYNdD pic.twitter.com/62QKtBTPVT
— USJ情報局 L.C.A.STUDIOS (@LCASTUDIOS_USJ) June 26, 2024
Related: Historic Jimmy Buffett Tribute Removed From Universal Orlando Resort
Demolition has begun on the building, with scaffolding being erected on the queue lines. This initial demolition work is expected to last until the end of September, meaning guests will be able to watch as the once-iconic Spider-Man ride is torn down over the next several months.
Universal Japan has yet to announce what will replace the attraction, though it’s rumored Universal is working on a new Pokemon-themed experience.
As we stated in our previous coverage, some believe that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man will be swapped out for another Universal Orlando Resort attraction, Transformers: The Ride 3D.
Stay tuned here for all future Universal Studios updates.