Universal Studios Demolishes Legendary ‘Spider-Man’ Ride After 20 Years

Universal begins tearing down one of its most popular attractions.

Universal’s suite of theme parks contain some of the world’s most popular and iconic rides and attractions of all time.

For decades, rides like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man have thrilled, scared, and entertained guests, with even more exciting adventures on the horizon thanks to Epic Universe.

However, as is the case with any theme park, rides close from time to time, and few theme park stories have been as shocking as Universal Studios Japan’s closure of its classic Spider-man attraction.

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride, a legendary attraction located at Universal Studios Japan, permanently closed on January 24, 2024, exactly 20 years after it originally opened. The ride is a variant of the iconic Spider-Man ride found at Universal Studios Florida.

The closure of this legendary attraction was first announced last year, shocking both the hardcore Universal community and casual guests.

In July 2023, Universal Studios Japan began its farewell promotion, “Spider-Man The Ride – Final Campaign,” giving guests one last chance to enjoy the ride.