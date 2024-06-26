Disneyland Introduces New Price Hikes Effective Immediately for All Guests

Disney has increased the cost of strollers at its theme parks.

The Disney theme parks are infamous for being incredibly well-themed locations, offering magical experiences that are fun for the entire family. From thrill rides to dark rides, Disney has something for everyone to enjoy.

The Walt Disney Company itself has become a champion for inclusivity in all facets of its entertainment division, and this initiative has carried over to its theme parks in recent years.

Disney theme parks are especially welcoming to children, offering kids a wide range of rides, attractions, and activities to explore. As a result, Disney’s theme parks are tailored for children in many ways. This is most apparent at the entrance of a Disney park, where strollers are typically found.

Disney allows guests to bring their own strollers but also allows them to rent one during their time at the park. Of course, this comes at a cost, with Disney recently increasing the price of stroller rentals at its theme parks.

As revealed by the DLP Report, the Disneyland Paris Resort is raising the price for stroller rentals considerably. The price has been raised from €25 to €30, an increase of 20%.

A price increase for Stroller Rentals, from €25 to €30. Every little helps.. pay for the fine.

Disney did not announce this price increase beforehand, so it will undoubtedly come as a shock to guests who have rented strollers in the past.

In comparison, a single-day stroller rental at Walt Disney World costs guests $15, meaning Paris guests are paying double what guests in the States are paying. A single-day rental for a double stroller at Walt Disney World is priced at $31.

This is far from the only recent price hike at the Disney theme parks. Over the last few years, tickets to the parks have continued to rise, as has the cost of merchandise and food.

The introduction of Disney’s controversial Genie+ service also added to the cost of a Disney vacation, though the company recently overhauled this system entirely. The new process will be simplified into a new “Lightning Lane” system, though it will still cost guests extra money on top of what they spend to get into the parks.

Disney has attempted to make visiting its theme parks more accessible, offering new limited-time discounts and other special promotions.

One of the most surprising discounts was announced earlier this year by the company. Disney announced in February that guests staying at Disney World hotels in 2025 will be able to enjoy the water parks for free.

Of course, this special offer has limitations, but it’s a great deal for guests planning a trip in 2025.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?