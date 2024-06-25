Disney World Kills Genie+, New Line Queuing Experience Introduced

Walt Disney World Resort has announced the total removal of its paid-service Genie+ and a completely new program to revolutionize line queuing forever at the theme parks.

In anticipation of the upcoming Walt Disney World vacation season, families and friends eagerly prepare their itineraries to include must-see attractions and cherished experiences. Guests’ feedback has been instrumental in prompting enhancements to Walt Disney World’s planning services, providing more pre-visit options for park enthusiasts.

Effective July 24, Walt Disney World will introduce simplified names to clarify its planning services: Disney Genie+ will be rebranded as Lightning Lane Multi Pass, while individual Lightning Lane will transition to Lightning Lane Single Pass. These updates are designed to streamline the booking process and empower guests with greater flexibility in selecting their preferred ride times before arriving at the parks.

BREAKING: Starting July 24, Walt Disney World is renaming some services for better clarity. The Disney Genie+ service will now be called Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and individual Lightning Lane will be Lightning Lane Single Pass. New updates will also include:

Under the new system, guests can proactively schedule up to 3 Lightning Lane selections per theme park in advance, and they can modify their choices as needed throughout their visit day via the My Disney Experience app. This approach aims to reduce wait times and provides guests with a clearer understanding of their itinerary before they even step foot in the park.

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select accommodations will enjoy extended planning privileges. They can book Lightning Lane passes up to 7 days in advance for their stay (up to 14 days). Other visitors can plan up to 3 days, ensuring everyone has ample opportunity to secure access to their favorite attractions.

These updates align with Disney’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences through advanced planning capabilities, complemented by ongoing improvements in digital services such as streamlined dining reservations and mobile food ordering. As the summer vacation approaches, Disney remains dedicated to delivering magical moments and memorable adventures for families and guests alike.

