“Total Greed,” Disney World Completely Changes Entire Park System

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place Earth,” bringing in hundreds and thousands of guests daily. While Disney World is a theme park, it is also a place where dreams come to life for millions of guests. Disney World is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. Each park offers a wide array of attractions, shows, and experiences for guests of all ages.

With crowds heading to Disney World Parks, guests may complain about wait times and other guests’ behavior, and tensions may rise during the day.

One of the recent additions to the Disney World experience is Disney Genie+, a paid service introduced to enhance guests’ theme park visits. Disney Genie+ allows guests to access a virtual queue for select attractions, and helps utilize an itinerary for guests to follow. For an additional fee, guests can also purchase Lightning Lane access to specific attractions, bypassing regular standby line such as TRON Lightcycle/Run, or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Alongside Disney Genie+, Disney offers the Disability Access Service (DAS) system to assist guests with disabilities. DAS allows qualifying guests to receive return times for attractions, essentially providing them with virtual queues similar to those accessed through Disney Genie+. This service aims to ensure that guests with disabilities can enjoy the parks with minimal wait times, accommodating their specific needs and enhancing their overall experience.

While Disney Genie+ offers convenience and efficiency for many guests, there have been concerns about its potential impact on the DAS system. Some worry that the introduction of paid Lightning Lane access could lead to longer standby lines for attractions, affecting wait times for all guests, including those using the DAS system. Additionally, the prioritization of Lightning Lane access might inadvertently disadvantage guests with disabilities who rely on the DAS system to navigate the parks.

In a Reddit thread, one guest blames Disney Genie+ for the changes to the DAS system. This guest talks about how Disney has gotten greedy, and with the increasing prices, other guests have started to abuse the DAS system.

While Disney Genie+ is optional for guests to purchase, many guests feel like Genie+ may not fit in their budget. Genie+ prices change daily, and during busier times of the year, Disney will jack up the prices.

Disney has recently made significant changes to the eligibility criteria for the Disability Access Service (DAS) system. The revised guidelines now specify that DAS is intended for guests with “developmental disabilities such as autism or similar conditions.” Moreover, the enrollment period for DAS has been extended from 60 days to 120 days, allowing guests to plan further in advance. Additionally, the maximum party size for DAS users has been reduced to four guests.

Do you believe these DAS system changes is due to Disney Genie+?