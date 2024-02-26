Disney World Offering Free Theme Park Admission in 2025

The Walt Disney World is slashing the prices on a select number of its theme parks, offering guests the chance to visit for free.

The Walt Disney World Resort just announced an exciting new discount that guests can take advantage of. This new deal involves both of Walt Disney World’s water parks, allowing guests to visit for absolutely free, but there’s a catch.

Starting in 2025, guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels can enjoy complimentary admission to either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on arrival/check-in day. This discount will be available to guests with a valid reservation at one of the many hotels on the property, which includes Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Pop Century, and Disney’s Grand Floridian, just to name a few.

This is one of the most exciting deals announced by Disney, allowing guests to take advantage of the two incredible water parks on the property for free.

This new deal was just confirmed by Scott Gustin, who shared the news on X (Twitter):

NEW: Starting with Disney Resort hotel stays in 2025, guests can enjoy complimentary admission to either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on your arrival/check-in day. Also NEW: 2025 WDW packages and tickets will be available to purchase starting tomorrow (Feb. 27).

While Walt Disney World is infamous for its array of four dazzling theme parks, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios, the resort is also home to two amazing water parks, allowing guests a chance to relax and cool off from the often-brutal Florida heat.

Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach feature rides and attractions that are fun for the whole family, ranging from thrilling water slides to family raft adventures. Guests can also enjoy some delicious treats while they visit.

Since the resort closed in 2020, Walt Disney World has only been operating one water park at a time, with Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon taking seasonal operation throughout the year. As one water park opens, the other closes for refurbishment. However, with this new announcement, it seems as though Walt Disney World is aiming to have both water parks open at the same time starting next year.

