Iconic Disney Snack Axed, Cut From Magic Kingdom With Immediate Effect

Snack time just took a turn for the worse at Walt Disney World Resort.

While Disney’s theme parks may be best known for their rides and character meet and greets, its foodie scene is just as deserving of your attention. Between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom – not to mention its numerous resorts and Disney Springs – there are culinary options to whet every appetite (by which we mean: it’s not all chicken strips and popcorn).

Disney World has started racking up more recognition for its culinary efforts in recent years. Earlier in 2024, Victoria & Albert’s – the self-proclaimed “culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort,” located within Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – became the world’s first theme park restaurant to earn a Michelin star.

You’ll also find more serious foodies (as in those who aren’t judging a food’s worth by how much it looks like Mickey Mouse) paying heed to new snacks and menus across the resort’s 27,520 acres.

As Disney World’s foodie scene grows more legit by the year, it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that prices have risen in tandem with these changes. Since the parks reopened after COVID-19, Disney has increased the costs of everything from Mickey Premium Bars to Fantasmic! dining packages.

It’s also made some pretty significant edits to existing menus. Disney World has already proven in the past that it’s not afraid to cut fan-favorite menu items (remember the dark days when Satu’li Canteen temporarily got rid of Cheeseburger Pods?) And now, this week, they’ve done it yet again.

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Disney has officially removed the Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich from the menu at Magic Kingdom’s Sleepy Hollow Refreshments.

The beloved gargantuan waffle – which combined chocolate-hazelnut spread, berries, and bananas on a freshly baked waffle – has gone for good and has instead been replaced with a standard Mickey waffle. This still comes with berries, but if you’re after bananas, you’ll have to order the Mickey Waffle with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread and Bananas separately, as the two are no longer combined in one offering.

Anyone who’s eaten both the old Sleepy Hollow waffles and the go-to Mickey waffles will tell you that this is a bit of a downgrade. The OG Sleepy Hollow waffles were crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and just generally towered over the spongey, squidgy Mickey variety.

That’s not the only waffle affected, either. The old Sweet and Spicy Chicken Waffle is now also a thing of the past, having been replaced by (you guessed it) sweet and spicy chicken on a Mickey waffle.

How do you feel about these menu changes at Walt Disney World Resort?