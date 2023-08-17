Disney Fires Theme Park Employee Over Waffle Incident

In a shocking Disney theme park news story you must read to believe, Disney fires a Cast Member over waffle toppings.

Loris Taboureau, a 20-year-old employee of the Disneyland Paris Resort, was unexpectedly fired by Disney, as reported by Le Parisien. The report points to an incident that took place earlier this summer on June 26. On this day, Taboureau worked at the Les Chariots Gourmands, a small food stall that sells waffles and other delicious sweet treats. Guests who visit this stall can choose from a wide range of toppings too.

According to the report, at around 4:55 p.m., a Guest asked for a waffle with whipped cream and Nutella as a topping. Taboureau informed the Guest that they would have to choose one of the two toppings, which is a standard policy at this specific stall. The Guests who made the request later complained to Disneyland Paris customer service about Taboureau’s tone, describing him as “nonchalant.”

This ultimately led to Taboureau being fired on August 14. However, the story doesn’t end there, with Taboureau believing his firing has more to do with his involvement in the ongoing strike situation at the European Resort. Taboureau previously had his name and photograph published by Le Monde in a story about the strikes back in June.

The last few months have been extremely difficult for the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France. For months, a dark, ugly cloud has loomed over the beautiful Resort. Starting earlier in 2023, Disneyland Paris Cast Members went on strike, publicly protesting the current wages and working conditions of the Resort.

These protests eventually grew larger until dozens of Cast Members took over the Parks, blocking entrances to rides, attractions, and even the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at the center of Main Street U.S.A. Because of the lackluster state of the two theme parks, the Disneyland Paris Resort was eventually forced to hand out refunds to Guests visiting during the strikes.

An agreement has not yet been reached between the two parties, so stay tuned here for all future updates!

“I’m upset,” Taboureau told the publication. “It’s a company in which I liked to work and to which I dedicated my days for a year. The only time I failed to bring the magic to life, I was immediately fired.”

He pointed out that he had received lots of Guest compliments in the past, with this being his first-ever complaint. He said that something like this normally results in a temporary suspension, not a complete termination. Taboureau believes his termination has more to do with his participation in the strikes than it does with the waffle incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic.