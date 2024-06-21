Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Guests Brace for Unexpected Price Increases, Dining and Experiences To Be Impacted

Emmanuel Detres
Mouse Greets Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Credit: Disney

Are you heading to the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks soon? Could you ensure you bring more cash in hand, as some experiences and dining options are rising unexpectedly? Here’s what you need to know!

Entrance of Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort under an overcast sky, featuring art deco-style architecture and three flags atop, with a large crowd of visitors in front.
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Disney World To Increase Pricing for Experiences, Dining Options at Hollywood Studios

Disney has announced changes to its Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Hollywood Studios, which will take effect on August 29, 2024. These packages offer guests reserved seating for the show, along with a meal at one of the park’s participating restaurants. The packages will also include adjustments in pricing and inclusions.

The updated packages will now include an entrée and dessert (excluding an appetizer) at select full-service restaurants, one full buffet where applicable, a non-alcoholic beverage, or an alcoholic beverage for guests 21 and older. The package includes an entrée, appetizer, dessert, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Adult prices will increase by $6, while children’s prices will remain unchanged. For example, the adult price at 50’s Prime Time Cafe will rise from $54 to $60, and at The Hollywood Brown Derby, it will increase from $77 to $83. Below is a detailed comparison of the new and current pricing.

Mickey Mouse at Red Carpet Dreams at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

Uptick on Pricing: Price Comparison

Fantasmic! Dining Packages Pricing Comparison

  • 50’s Prime Time Cafe
    • Current Pricing – Adults (10 & up): $54 | Kids (9 & under): $23
    • New Pricing (Starting August 29, 2024) – Adults (10 & up): $60 | Kids (9 & under): $23
  • Hollywood & Vine
    • Breakfast Current Pricing – Adults: $59 | Kids: $39
    • Breakfast New Pricing: Adults: $65 | Kids: $39
    • Lunch & Dinner Current Pricing: Adults: $75 | Kids: $49
    • Lunch & Dinner New Pricing: Adults: $81 | Kids: $49
  • Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
    • Current Pricing: Adults: $56 | Kids: $23
    • New Pricing: Adults: $62 | Kids: $23
  • Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
    • Current Pricing: Adults: $51 | Kids: $23
    • New Pricing: Adults: $57 | Kids: $23
  • The Hollywood Brown Derby
    • Current Pricing: Adults: $77 | Kids: $31
    • New Pricing: Adults: $83 | Kids: $31
Guests walking around Disney's Hollywood Studios Park at Walt Disney World.
Credit: Disney

Reservations for these dining packages can be made up to 60 days in advance. Given the popularity of Fantasmic!, it is highly recommended that you secure a spot early. The dining packages are available at all Fantasmic locations! I’d like to point out that dining reservations do not guarantee specific seating for the show. Seating within the reserved section operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

To mitigate the impact of these changes, guests might explore alternative dining options within the park or outside Disney World. This could lead to a shift in dining patterns and possibly a greater demand for other, less expensive dining experiences. Guests might need to rely more on planning resources, such as Disney planning guides, budget calculators, and advice from experienced Disney travelers to navigate these changes and optimize their vacation experience.

In summary, there are increased costs and altered inclusions of the Fantasmic! Dining Packages will necessitate financial adjustments, revised planning, and strategic decision-making for Disney World guests, potentially leading to a more complex and less spontaneous vacation experience. In the meantime, don’t forget that Magic Kingdom will be closing early today (June 21) due to the Department of Defense, so plan accordingly!

Emmanuel Detres

