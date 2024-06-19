Emergency Alert: Disney World Guest Hit with Firework During Fantasmic! Performance

Spectators were horrified on Thursday when a firework hit a guest during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Walt Disney World Resort temporarily paused but ultimately continued the nighttime spectacular.

Fantasmic! takes guests into Sorcerer Mickey Mouse’s dream-turned-nightmare, where he must channel the bravery and love of his Disney character friends to defeat the villainous Maleficient. Both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort versions of the show have been recently refreshed with modern touches–the latter because of a devastating fire that engulfed its dragon animatronic.

Fantasmic! is performed outdoors in the Hollywood Hills Amphitheatre at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and on the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park. The spectacular is frequently delayed, paused, or canceled due to inclement weather, wind conditions, or other uncontrollable variables.

On Tuesday night, a Walt Disney World Resort guest reached out to fellow Disney Parks fans on social media when Fantasmic! stopped mid-performance. From u/theraspberrymuffin on Reddit:

“Tonight, 6/18, Fantasmic paused halfway through the show, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ They did restart about 10 minutes later. Anyone know what happened?”

The Disney Park guest didn’t report unusual weather conditions, but another guest shared that the show experienced multiple technical issues on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t know if anyone else noticed but at the end of the show when Mickey was up in the mountain, the fireworks didn’t go off,” u/Spoonbill57 wrote. “Then when Mickey was on the lower level, he didn’t go down the platform when he was supposed to.”

Unfortunately, this was just the tip of the iceberg for Fantasmic! ’s woes that night. After the performance re-started, a burning firework reportedly hit an audience member.

“Near the end after it resumed, a firework hit someone in the audience,” u/mrssakteaches alleged.

It’s unclear if the guest was injured by the pyrotechnic. Walt Disney World Resort didn’t publicly share details about the alleged incident.

