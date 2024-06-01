Tiana’s Bayou Adventure just entered its final testing phase and received its first official POV reveal from Disney (seen below). As exciting as the preview looks, we can’t help but notice something is seriously missing from the Magic Kingdom’s newest ride.

Since it was originally announced years ago, the new redesign of what was once Splash Mountain has divided Disney fans across the nation. From Disneyland to the Walt Disney World Resort, parkgoers are either excited by the new addition or vocally opposed to burning down the briar patch, but one design choice might push even the most supportive over the edge.

Related: Will Disneyland Change Critter Country When Splash Mountain is Rethemed?

Walt Disney Imagineering has been more than open about the ride’s progress, sharing multiple updates and footage of the animatronics and even a taste of the ride’s new original soundtrack. However, as Tiana, Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie get ready for a Mardi Gras bash, more than one defining element never made it out of the Louisiana swamps.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Is Missing Some Magic

While this truthfully isn’t the final product fans will experience, Disney doesn’t reveal all its secrets, there is an undeniable sense of emptiness compared to what came before. Those who grew up with Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, Br’er Bear, and the rest of the critters from Splash Mountain will instantly notice a severe population decrease until they come to the finale of this trip to New Orleans.

Related: Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom Shut Down for the Worst Possible Reason

The animatronics from Disney’s Imagineers are impressive, but there simply aren’t as many characters and effects as many were probably expecting. Additionally, Tiana’s Bayou has more of a Rainforest Cafe vibe to it than a Disney animated feature.

That’s not just a snarky remark either, as fans watching the footage have already shared their disappointment in the comments, stating how the ride feels incomplete and substantially lacking for something of Disney’s standards.

Related: ‘Song of the South’ Scandal Furthers Viewer Interest

Below the video, @JohnS-ki2zf aptly describes the experience with the following top comment.

“This ride showcases all the issues of modern Imagineering. Expensive animatronics take the place of well populated scenes, lots of dead space with nothing to look at. Overly sanitized story with no conflict drama or tension.”