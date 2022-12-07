Disney Destroys Rainforest Cafe Exterior, Permanent Closure Possible

In the last year or so, we have seen so many projects either started, being worked on, or completed at the Disney Parks. From the exciting new roller coaster at EPCOT, called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, to the exciting new Toontown at Disneyland, Guests have a lot to look forward to, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit.

However, there may not be more going on than at Disney’s European Resort.

The Disneyland Paris Resort just welcomed its own version of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus which is themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others.

There are also several rides to experience in the new land, as well as fun food, unique entertainment, and a great atmosphere. More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to renovate quite a few other aspects of the Park as the first step into its multi-year project for the Disney Village section of the Resort. It was announced earlier this year that Disneyland Paris‘ Disney Village area would receive a major renovation and remodel, adding all kinds of new areas, shops, restaurants, and entertainment options to experience. This includes the construction and demolition of several buildings.

We don’t know everything going on but we do know this: it’s not looking good for the Resort’s Rainforest Cafe. You can check out the work being done below:

This is a new blow for the animals of the Disney Village. After the disappearance of the bison from the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show several years ago, it is now the turn of the famous crocodile from the Rainforest cafe to bow out. (Translated).

As you can see, the giant mushrooms and the crocodile pit have been completely removed. The restaurant opened in 1999, and these props have not been touched since. Nothing has been officially announced regarding this eatery but considering a massive transformation is coming, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see it go.

Guests can also find Rainforest Cafe at Disney’s Animal Kingdon and Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

