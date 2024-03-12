Disney World’s ‘Encanto’ Land May Get Divisive Splash Mountain Treatment

In the future, Walt Disney Imagineering will transform DinoLand, U.S.A. into the Tropical Americas, and in doing so, will potentially bring the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. A new update suggests that the Encanto area may also get a treatment similar to the divisive reimagining of Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom.

In September 2022, Disney Parks chief Josh D’Amaro revealed plans to bring the worlds of Moana and Zootopia to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. The executive revealed Disney’s blue sky ideas–which also included a new location in Magic Kingdom featuring Coco, Encanto, and the Disney Villains–alongside Walt Disney Imagineering’s Chris Beatty and Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee.

However, in the year that followed, nothing close to an official confirmation was made by the Mouse House. Then, in September 2023, Disney once again focused on Animal Kingdom, confirming that Animal Kingdom would be losing DinoLand, U.S.A., to a new area themed around the Tropical Americas.

The new proposed land will reportedly feature the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises, with the polarizing DINOSAUR attraction seemingly being turned into an Indy attraction akin to the one found in Disneyland Resort on the West Coast. The inclusion of an Encanto area conflicts with the plans to bring the Family Madrigal to Magic Kingdom in the so-called Beyond Big Thunder Mountain announced in 2022.

Now, with a $60 billion investment ($30 billion of which is being utilized for parks and resorts), Bob Iger may be ready to put Disney’s money into action and make some of these concepts a reality. It’s clear the fans want it. The inclusion of Encanto at the parks would be widely well-received when looking at how the film soared to virality after hitting Disney+ in late 2021. But will a new Encanto project see this projected Disney experience take guests in a different direction?

As announced last week, Disney fans will be able to return to the world of Encanto with Alex Segura’s new Young Adult novel, “Encanto: Nightmares and Sueños” (2024). The new project follows 17-year-old Bruno Madrigal as he comes to terms with his powers and how he has never fit in with his family.

“…why can’t he be as outgoing as his sister Pepa, or as friendly as his sister Julieta? Does he like being the awkward [loner] who never seems to find where he can fit in?” reads part of the official synopsis from Penguin Random House. “But it’s hard to be popular when you have the power to tell the future and people don’t always like what you are telling them. So Bruno devises an act and begins to model the behavior he feels the town wants to see in a hero.”

The new novel will be published in hardcover by Disney Press on December 3, 2024.

Interestingly, this Encanto prequel comes at a time when Disney is seemingly actively developing an Encanto land at Walt Disney World Resort. The park could borrow storylines from this Bruno-centric story and bring guests another side of the Family Madrigal. Often, Disney Parks will bring beloved classics to life, with guests able to be a part of the stories they know and love instead of experiencing a different part of the story.

Sometime in 2024, Disney will officially unveil Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. The Princess and the Frog-themed attraction officially replaced Splash Mountain after Disney sought to promote diversity and inclusion by ridding the parks of the famous ride inspired by the controversial Song of the South (1946). The closure of Splash Mountain was a divisive one, and still to this day, Disney park enthusiasts remain contentious over its retheme.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take place after the events of The Princess and the Frog, extending the story through an attraction–that is, through a different medium to a motion picture. Similarly, the prequel, “Encanto: Nightmares and Sueños,” will bring fans back to the world of Encanto through the novel. This arrival of a new Encanto tale would give Walt Disney Imagineering more story to pull from and may even promote the idea of also turning the proposed Encanto land at Animal Kingdom into a sequel of the Academy Award-winning film, just like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Encanto can be viewed on Disney+ and features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Maribel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal), John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano Guzman), and Alan Tudyk (Pico).

