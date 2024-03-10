‘Encanto’ Prequel Releasing Soon!

A new installment following the smashing success of Disney’s Encanto is coming sooner than you’d imagine. Are you ready to return to Casita?

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company shocked audiences when they announced the long-awaited sequel to their hit movie Moana, with Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho reprising their roles as Maui and Moana. However, the company is leaning toward another highly successful film, announcing a new installment inspired by the hit movie Encanto, which will be released this month!

Nightmares and Sueños is set to be a prequel to the successful 2021 Disney film, taking audiences deeper into the story of seventeen-year-old Bruno to understand what happened to make people never want to talk about him.

The story will be released in the form of a dark and mysterious young adult novel written by Alex Segura, the New York Times bestselling author who also wrote Poe Dameron: Free Fall and Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.

The novel’s synopsis reads:

Seventeen-year-old Bruno has never really fit in with his family—why can’t he be as outgoing as his sister Pepa, or as friendly as his sister Julieta? Does he like being the awkward loaner who never seems to find where he can fit in? But it’s hard to be popular when you have the power to tell the future and people don’t always like what you are telling them. So Bruno devises an act, and begins to model the behavior he feels the town wants to see in a hero. But is being dishonest to himself and others the right path to walk down in order to make friends, or is Bruno just kidding himself as he hides from his own destiny that threatens to destroy all he holds dear?

Nightmares and Sueños will be released by the Disney Publishing Group on March 12, 2024, and is currently available for preorder with multiple retailers. Related: After Delays, Disney World Moves Forward With ‘Encanto’ Land While The Walt Disney Company has not released information on any plans to continue the story of Encanto in the form of a sequel movie or animated series, the company has brought to life multiple experiences inspired by the award-winning Disney movie at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with plans to expand the presence of the beloved movie across the parks.

During last year’s Destination D23 event, dozens of announcements for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment and theme park were revealed, with one major announcement concerning and disappointing fans of Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney World.

According to one of these announcements, the area will be rethemed towards the “tropical Americas,” focusing on “adventure, exploration, and discovery” of the biodiverse area. The current Dinoland U.S.A. will bring Encanto and Indiana Jones-based attractions and experiences to the park once it is reimagined and will also provide an authentic storytelling atmosphere.

Would you like to see more Encanto-inspired projects? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!