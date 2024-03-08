After Delays, Disney World Moves Forward With ‘Encanto’ Land

Disney World enthusiasts and fans of the enchanting world of Encanto may have something exciting to look forward to in the near future. Recent developments suggest that the magical universe of the Madrigal family could soon make its mark within the Walt Disney World Resort, potentially paving the way for an immersive Encanto-themed land.

Speculation about an Encanto addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Magic Kingdom has been circulating for some time now. The popularity of the movie’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” has already led to its inclusion in seasonal events, overshadowing even classics like “it’s a small world.” Additionally, the beloved character Mirabel has been meeting and greeting guests at the Fairy Tale Gardens in Fantasyland, further cementing Encanto‘s presence in the park.

However, the latest hint comes from a casting call by Disney Live Entertainment, which Inside the Magic previously covered, indicating that a new Encanto-themed experience is on the horizon at Walt Disney World. The call, shared online by insider Scott Gustin, seeks submissions for hosts who possess singing abilities, exceptional storytelling skills, and infectious, high-energy personalities. Bilingualism is listed as a plus, suggesting a nod to the movie’s Colombian roots and the bilingual nature of its characters.

This casting call hints at a “limited time offering,” suggesting that Disney is planning to introduce an immersive Encanto experience to the resort before potentially constructing a larger, permanent land. This strategic move allows Disney to gauge guest interest and reception towards Encanto while simultaneously building anticipation for a more extensive themed area in the future.

For fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Encanto at Disney World, this casting call serves as a promising sign of things to come. Whether it’s singing along to catchy tunes or immersing oneself in the rich storytelling of the movie, the prospect of experiencing Encanto in person is sure to delight guests of all ages.

While details about the specific nature of the Encanto experience remain scarce, one thing is certain – Disney’s ongoing efforts to integrate this beloved film into its parks signal an exciting new chapter for both the company and its devoted fans.

Ultimately, there are two forms of thought for where an Encanto land could be located. The first time that Disney teased an Encanto land came at the D23 Expo in 2022. There, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro suggested that Encanto, Coco, and Disney Villains were three of the potential considerations to go “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” and have their own major expansion at Magic Kingdom Park. Of course, we haven’t heard any official update from Disney until that point in terms of Magic Kingdom.

However, there is also a void at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With Dinoland, U.S.A. on its way out, some believe Encanto fits better in this Disney World theme park. At Destination D23 this past fall, D’Amaro teased that a land featuring both Encanto and Indiana Jones could be in the works as a replacement. While this has not been confirmed, it does seem a little more likely– at least at this current time– that Encanto will become one of the anchor lands at Disney’s Animal Kingdom rather than heading to Magic Kingdom. It’s important to note that this is just speculation.

Encanto (2021) enchants audiences with its colorful storytelling and heartfelt characters. Set in the lush mountains of Colombia, the film follows the Madrigal family, blessed with magical gifts bestowed upon them by their enchanted casita. However, Mirabel, the only member of the family without a magical gift, embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance as she strives to save her home from a mysterious threat. The movie went viral when it was released on Disney+, and since that point, fans have wondered what might be next for the Madrigal family.

Though Disney has teased major theme park projects and a sequel, nothing official has been revealed at this point.

Where would you like to see an Encanto land at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!