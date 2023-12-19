Disney seems keen on developing an Encanto-themed area, and they’re getting people hyped for it.

Related: Disney Prices Out Families, Raises Passholder Prices

Throughout its history, The Walt Disney Company has earned acclaim for its unwavering commitment to innovation, a legacy deeply embedded in the visionary era of its founder, Walt Disney. Through a harmonious collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Animation Studios, the company crafts immersive experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

Continued Love For Disney’s Encanto

Encanto, Disney’s 2021 animated film set in Colombia, features a stellar voice cast. Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal, the protagonist, with John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal, María Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma Madrigal, Mauro Castillo as Félix Madrigal, Jessica Darrow as Luisa Madrigal, Angie Cepeda as Julieta Madrigal, Carolina Gaitán as Pepa Madrigal, Diane Guerrero as Isabela Madrigal, and Wilmer Valderrama as Agustín Madrigal. The movie, known for its vibrant animation and catchy soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda, revolves around the magical Madrigal family and explores themes of family, self-discovery, and acceptance.

Related: Fans Find Proof That Disney “Hates Walt Disney World”

Despite being released a couple of years ago, the Encanto movie continues to see success as a solid fan favorite, maintaining a presence at Disney Parks globally and in popular culture. The viral success of Miranda’s catch hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” has helped to cement the franchise in the minds of fans around the world.

Naturally, Disney seems keen to capitalize on this continued love of Encanto with an increased presence at their theme parks, starting with a new Encanto-themed area slated for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Welcome to Encanto‘s Casita

Recently, The Walt Disney Company shared a bit of a teaser for an upcoming potential land headed for Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World, within the Animal Kingdom Park.

Revisiting their “blue sky” idea from the D23 Expo last year (that also included an Indiana Jones-themed area!), the ABC special Disney 100: A Century of Dreams showcased the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacing Song of the South-themed Splash Mountain, as well as concept art for a “Tropical Americas-themed land” featuring a familiar-looking house.

Reporter Scott Gustin shares a clip of the ABC teaser, from the special’s “What’s Next” segment:

Disney shared a new look inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure during a special edition of 20/20 titled ‘Disney 100: A Century of Dreams’ that aired Friday night on ABC. (continued) During the “What’s Next” segment, they showed previously released Tiana’s Bayou Adventure concept art and also showed concept art of the “possible Tropical Americas-themed land at Animal Kingdom” featuring “a familiar Encanto-like house.”

During the "What's Next" segment, they showed previously released Tiana's Bayou Adventure concept art and also showed concept art of the "possible Tropical Americas-themed land at Animal Kingdom" featuring "a familiar Encanto-like house." pic.twitter.com/qJf9uPWLpm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 18, 2023

Will Disney follow through with the much-anticipated Encanto-themed land in Animal Kingdom? Only time will tell.

Are you excited about Disney’s Encanto land? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More about the Walt Disney World Resort

Initially inspired by the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California—often dubbed “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a phrase coined by Walt Disney himself — the other United States-based park is the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Arguably the central hub of the resort, the Magic Kingdom Park is renowned for its extensive array of rides and attractions. Visitors can experience the excitement of Space Mountain, embark on adventures with a Captain Jack Sparrow character reminiscent of Johnny Depp from the films, or engage in enchanting encounters with Disney Princesses in the vicinity of the magical Cinderella Castle.

However, Disney World offers more than just that “classic” Disney experience. In addition to the shopping district Disney Springs, guests exploring the resort’s other Disney Park offerings, such as Disney’s Hollywood Studios, can delve into the captivating universe of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Meanwhile, Disney’s Animal Kingdom presents the opportunity to explore Pandora – The World of Avatar and its signature Animal Kingdom rides Navi River Journey and Avatar Flight of Passage. Other Animal Kingdom attractions include Expedition Everest, Discovery Island Trail, Kilimanjaro Safari, Kali River Rapids, Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, Maharajah Jungle Trek, and Dinoland USA.

EPCOT Center further enriches the resort’s distinctive charm by showcasing themed areas dedicated to innovation and creativity, beyond the standard Disney attraction. These encompass World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature (formerly a part of Future World), and the unique World Showcase Lagoon, showcasing 11 international Pavilions.

Get your Walt Disney World tickets and Lightning Land information here at the official website.