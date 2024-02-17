Disney World’s Villains Land Revealed, Gets Update

Walt Disney World Resort’s expansion plans are all but confirmed. Over the last few years, Disney executives have shared numerous plans with fans, and with a $60 billion investment into parks and experiences officially underway, it’s only a matter of time until new things arrive in the Disney Parks brand. One such thing will (hopefully) be a Disney Villains-inspired land–or even park–and a recent update proves it could be a lot more than first imagined.

Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971 and has since become a staple part of any Disney fan’s life. Whether visited once or 35 times, the sprawling destination in Orlando, Central Florida, continues to encapsulate Disney theme park magic like no other location on Earth. The love and passion fans hold for the Disney World resort is why so much contention surrounds its development.

Over the last 50 years, Disney World has changed exponentially. At first just Magic Kingdom, the location grew to include the likes of EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as numerous hotels and resorts.

On a smaller and more recent scale, Disney World has introduced a variety of new experiences and attractions, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdon Park. Also arriving this year in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog-themed ride replaces the historic Splash Mountain and is slated to open in the summer of 2024.

While the arrival of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is very much a real thing, Disney has, over the last few years especially, revealed various concepts and ideas for the future of their Disney World parks.

Back in late 2022 at the D23 Expo, Disney Experiences (formerly Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) chairman Josh D’Amaro, along with other executives Jennifer Lee and Chris Beatty, revealed concepts to bring Encanto, Coco, and Villains to Magic Kingdom, specifically in the area behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. This project became colloquially known as the Beyond Big Thunder project. Also at the Expo, the trio showcased plans, known as “blue sky” ideas, for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The development revealed Moana and Zootopia-themed areas at the theme park.

However, a year later, at Destination D23, Disney did not mention the Beyond Big Thunder project and instead solidified plans to reimagine DinoLand, U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom into the Tropical Americas. This land would comprise elements from the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises. It can be assumed that Indiana Jones will then take over the polarizing DINOSAUR attraction, as something similar already exists at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

So, with Encanto now snapped up by Animal Kingdom, it seems unlikely that the House of Mouse would launch two separate areas for the franchise in two separate parks. This then leaves just Coco and the Villains left over for Magic Kingdom. Again, the pairing of Coco and Villains feels odd, and therefore, Disney may simply give in to demand and establish an entire Villains-themed area instead of sharing with another franchise.

Disney’s Villains is a popular brand, with many fans’ favorite characters being the antagonists the heroes face off against. Over the years, many have speculated and cried out for a Disney park to open themed entirely to the Villains, but, alas, there has never been such a thing. Disney’s Dark Kingdom was once a rumored concept that did the rounds online, but nothing ever came of the discourse.

However, now it seems like a real possibility. Not only has Disney shifted its expansion plans, bringing Encanto out of Magic Kingdom, and also announced the $60 billion experiences investment, but last March, Chris Beatty told Entertainment Weekly that the executives “took note” of how loud the applause was when the Villains area was mentioned.

The possibilities for a Disney Villains land are endless. A Maleficent dragon coaster could bring the thrills, while Hades could take guests on a boat ride tour of the Underworld. A trackless ride akin to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure could put people in the shoes–paws–of the 101 Dalmatians as they escape the clutches of Cruella de Vil, and a simulation experience may pit you against the Sea Witch Ursula. The opportunities for Walt Disney Imagineering are infinite in this case, and it is a wonder why Disney has not leaned into a Villains land–or park–sooner. The demand is very much there. There are even Villains-inspired wedding dresses that just launched this week. But will Disney make it a reality?

As Bob Iger wrestles with demand for a fifth theme park following Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe behemoth coming next year, and the Mouse House continues to battle Governor Ron DeSantis on the homefront, it may be a while until fans see the results of the parks and cruises investment, but it may finally be worth the wait.

Would you like to see the Disney Villains at Walt Disney World?