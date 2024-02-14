Female Disney Villains Get Married

If you have ever wanted to see some of the most iconic female Disney Villains of all time get married, there has never been a better time for you.

The Walt Disney Company has been struggling with the idea of “Disney adults” for quite some time. On one hand, a pretty big segment of the population likes to mock grown people who are still extremely attached to the lore of the Mouse, regularly visit Disneyland and/or Disney World, and frequently want to have a Disney fairy tale wedding more than anything.

Notably, Florida Governor and real-life Disney Villain Ron DeSantis was one of those people, even if he claims that it was really more of his wife’s idea.

Related: 10 Weird Places You Can Get Married at Disney World

On the other hand, those Disney adults spend a lot of money at Disney World and Disneyland, and someone has to buy all the various Disney Princess merchandise for those children. It should not be too much of a surprise that the Walt Disney Company would be looking into every way that it can insert itself into various weddings, even if it seems to be cracking down on actual proposals within its Parks.

In that spirit, Disney has teamed back up with Allure Bridals for a line of wedding dresses inspired by various Disney Villains. Previously, the company had partnered with Allure for a series of Disney Princess dresses, and clearly, both were ready to take it to the next (and darker) level.

A statement from Allure Bridals reads:

“Once upon a time, in Disney’s enchanted land, fairy tales were synonymous with “happily ever after.” Film after film, Disney Princesses donned sparkling gowns that reflected their royalty and shone with their innate goodness. The traditional Disney Princess-inspired wedding gown has long been associated with grace, elegance, and an undeniable air of innocence. These gowns – often characterized by voluminous skirts, delicate lace, and soft pastel colors – have filled our previous Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, and filled the dreams of countless brides. But in 2024, we’re stepping into our “Villain Era.”

Related: 11 Best Disney Villains (And Why They Weren’t So Bad After All)

These new Disney Villain dresses are inspired by some of the company’s biggest names and incorporate “Maleficent’s aloof elegance, Ursula’s bold confidence, and the evil Queen’s sophistication and regal hauteur.” You can judge this for yourself, but anyone getting married as one of the big bad girls of the Disney universe (plus Jafar, for some reason) probably has a lot of confidence.

It will be interesting to see what the next step for weddings could be agyer the Disney Princess and Villains model. Perhaps we could see some groom tuxedos inspired by Hercules or Prince Charming? Flower bearers modeled after Lilo or Stitch? An usher from Treasure Planet (2002)? Truly, the wide world of Disney is the limit.

Would you get married as a Disney Princess or a villain? Tell us in the comments below!