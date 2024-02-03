10 Weird Places You Can Get Married at Disney World

Earlier this week, Walt Disney World Resort added yet another location to its lineup of potential wedding venues: EPCOT’s new World Celebration Gardens.

Tying the knot in front of Spaceship Earth likely appeals to more than a few hardcore Disney fans, but those who dream of getting married in a more niche spot are also in luck. While the official Disney Weddings website only lists certain places as potential venues, the reality is that you can get married almost anywhere on Walt Disney World property if you just ask (and if you’re willing to splash the cash). Here are some of the strangest places you can host your magical Disney wedding.

Where Can You Get Married at Walt Disney World?

The question of where you can get married at Walt Disney World and where you can host your reception have totally different answers. While some locations at Disney are available for both parts of a wedding, there are also some spots where – due to time constraints or its public location – you can only do one or the other. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of magical (and extremely ‘Disney’) venues for both.

American Adventure

If you’re not satisfied with just “something blue,” you can lock down the red, white, and blue by hosting your Disney Fairytale Wedding reception at the American Adventure in EPCOT’s World Showcase. The pavilion’s rotunda, colonial-style architecture, and hallowed Hall of Flags – AKA the area you first enter before entering its audio-animatronic show – make for a surprisingly beautiful reception venue, capable of hosting up to 150 guests. It can even come complete with a few patriotic cameos (if you so wish).

Dinoland USA

Considering all the talk about Dinoland U.S.A’s inevitable, impending closure, this most likely won’t be an option forever. For now, though, din0-lovers can host their wedding in Animal Kingdom’s most unloved land – specifically, Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.

We won’t lie: with Primeval Whirl gone, the concrete expanse may make for a pretty depressing setting. However, we think there’s something to be said about holding the occasion in the courtyard of the Dino Institute (plus, how many people can say they had an Iguanadon at their wedding?)

Fantasmic!

Personally, we can’t think of any wedding entertainment better than Mickey Mouse facing off the powers of evil with nothing but the strength of his imagination. Yes, you can have your wedding at Hollywood Hills Ampitheater while watching Fantasmic!, with Hollywood Studios offering both a small and large patio – not to mention a dessert party – for the occasion. Rest assured, your guests will never forget the time Sorcerer Mickey crashed the ceremony.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Fantasmic! isn’t the only show venue available at Hollywood Studios. While you may not be able to get married during a performance of Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!, you can invite dozens of your loved ones to a reception on the stage itself after the park closes. You’ll be seated under the stars and surrounded by props and performers (if you so choose) while celebrating the occasion.

Living Seas

If dining under the sea isn’t quite enough, the Living Seas also has space for your nuptials. Up to 100 people at a time can enjoy an immersive, underwater-themed environment, complete with a view of EPCOT’s 5.7-million-gallon saltwater aquarium and its 6,000 resident sea creatures. Previous couples have gone all-in on the oceanic theming, embracing tiny touches inspired by The Little Mermaid (1989) – plus a few appearances from Mickey himself.

Pandora – The World of Avatar

This wedding venue is as wild as they come. Nestled in the corner of Animal Kingdom, you can hold your ceremony amid the lush, colorful landscape of Pandora – The World of Avatar. Services take place in the Valley of Mo’ara, with a breathtaking backdrop of the land’s iconic floating mountains.

These ceremonies only take place in the early hours of the morning, before Animal Kingdom opens to regular Disney World guests, so you won’t be able to hold your reception there. However, the experience of saying “I do” in the same place where banshees fly and the Shaman of Songs sits in the bioluminescent rainforest is unique enough to compensate. You’ll also get the rare opportunity to experience a totally empty Disney World theme park (which isn’t something that comes around too often).

PizzeRizzo

Okay, so this reception venue definitely isn’t for everyone. However, the most dedicated of Muppet fans will be pleased to know that PizzeRizzo’s Wedding Room can quite literally be rented out for wedding receptions – which technically means you’d be able to say that Rizzo catered your wedding. Situated on the uppermost floor of the quick-service restaurant, it’s far from Disney World’s most glamorous or luxurious of venues, but we’d argue that it’s one of the most fun options on this list.

Storybook Circus

Over at Magic Kingdom Park, the Storybook Circus is one of the most colorful venues around. Some truly magical receptions have been held in the land throughout the years, with entertainment including a live painter and appearances from Mickey and Minnie themselves.

Like most public areas, this is another option that’s only possible after park close. Considering how much more enchanting the land becomes once the sun goes down and the twinkling circus lights come out, though, we’re not too sure that’s a bad thing.

Tower of Terror

“Spooky” and “wedding” aren’t two words you often hear in the same sentence. If you’re all about scares, the outdoor courtyard of Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is available for your big day. Disney itself describes the area as a “sophisticated” venue for a “truly one-of-a-kind celebration,” and advertises it as the perfect space for wedding ceremonies.

These are only held 1.5 hours after park close, but if you’re really into the Tower of Terror vibe, that only adds to the atmosphere. Between 10 and 100 guests can squeeze into the chandelier-lit courtyard and receptions can be held at nearby Hollywood Studios restaurants, such as the Brown Derby Restaurant.

World Showcase Pavilions

You’ll be pleased to learn that you can get married at pretty much any pavilion in World Showcase. From the quaint backdrop of Germany, to the towering grandeur of Italy, to the natural beauty of the Japan Pavilion and its bonsai trees and koi ponds, there’s pretty much a venue for every taste and interest.

Each pavilion has different rules on what is and isn’t possible, with some only offering early-morning ceremonies while others have capacity for an entire reception. However, whichever pavilion you choose, you can also angle in Spaceship Earth for a more dramatic photo opportunity.

What’s your dream Disney World wedding venue? Let us know in the comments!