Fantasmic! Barely Functional at Disney World, Show’s Future Uncertain

Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is experiencing show-breaking errors, according to recent guest reports.

Fantasmic! Show and Fireworks

Walt Disney World Resort is currently the only Disney Park performing Fantasmic!. The Disneyland Resort version remains closed through 2024 after a devastating fire at Disneyland Park in April.

“Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical,” the official Walt Disney World Resort show description reads. “Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!”

“Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films: Moana, Frozen 2, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King.”

Operational Troubles

According to multiple guest reports, Fantasmic! ’s iconic Maleficent animatronic was replaced with “B-Mode” water screens. Some speculated that Wednesday night’s Fantasmic! was modified to protect fragile mechanics from Hurricane Idalia.

“Fantasmic – Maleficent’s dragon missing on Aug 30?” Reddit user u/kenazo wrote. “Did they play a B show tonight because of the hurricane? Or do they simply have two versions of the show and we [got] the B show tonight because it’s a Wednesday?”

“B show since there’s a hurricane on the way,” said u/TheMandoAde888.

But u/cathartman15 claimed Fantasmic! was in “B-Mode” on August 27, long before Idalia hit Walt Disney World Resort.

“They were missing it on my showing too on the 27th, I don’t see how the hurricane could’ve been the issue, as it wasn’t near Florida then,” the guest said. “I was quite disappointed, fantasmic is my favorite show, also since I just came from Disneyland and theirs is under refurbishment.”

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t commented publicly on issues with Fantasmic!. Inside the Magic will report any updates to this developing story.

