Br’er Rabbit Erased and Replaced in Latest Disney Announcement

Although the construction walls might still be up at Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is “Almost There” as it approaches its opening day. As Disney makes more and more reveals about its animatronics, designs, and concepts, it’s also becoming apparent how much from Splash Mountain is being outright erased.

Even without the controversy surrounding Song of the South (1946), Br’er Rabbit and the other critters from the scandalous Disney movie have arguably had more of a culturally acceptable and successful career thanks to Splash Mountain. As much as fans mourned the ride at its closing, imagine how they must feel knowing that Disney is erasing and replacing some of Walt’s original park characters.

Related: ‘Song of the South’ Scandal Furthers Viewer Interest

This week, Disney released a first look at the new cast of critters that will join Tiana on her adventures through the Louisiana Bayou. As charming and cuddly as the new animal friends are, there’s no denying that they’re stealing Br’er Rabbit’s fire.

New Critters Sink Splash Mountain

Apart from the titular splash at the end of the ride’s definitive drop, the anthropomorphic animatronic characters that populated the original experience were what gave the attraction its distinct identity. Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear are just as recognizable as characters like Figment or the Hitchhiking Ghosts, and seeing them replaced is bound to rub some fans the wrong way.

Related: “That Is Our History” Historian Defends Splash Mountain and Uncle Remus

Additionally, the use of the animal junk-band themes is somewhat reminiscent of some of the other characters seen in the original ride. Disney rarely ever throws away their animatronics, but if the Imagineers truly wanted to go a different direction from the original ride, why use “dated” concepts from the previous incarnation?

There’s no denying that Byhalia the Beaver, Gritty the Rabbit, Beau the Opossum, Apollo the Raccoon, Rufus the Turtle, and Timoléon the Otter have a certain southern charm that fits Tiana’s aesthetic. Still, this writer can’t help but feel like they’re simply reskinned members of the original Splash Mountain crew. They look like they’d be a little too much at home on the steamboat in the finale.

The Heart of the Matter

It seems like the only thing more controversial than Splash Mountain or even Song of the South itself was the decision to shut down the ride in the first place. As previously stated, Br’er Rabbit and the rest of his furry friends at Critter Country found much more of an audience at the parks than they ever did with the infamous film. Even so, it feels like a great disservice that Disney continues burying its mistakes rather than acknowledging where the studio fell short.

Related: Disneyland Prohibits All Guests From Theme Park Area

Song of the South might have featured problematic subject matter, but it also featured the first Oscar-winning performance by a black actor (James Baskets as Uncle Remus), as well as pushing the iconic “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” into the fabric of popular culture. Many would agree that it’s far better to recognize and admit to mistakes than pretend like they never happened, and it seems like Disney hasn’t received the memo.

While the need for Splash Mountain’s characters might be a subject for debate, there’s no denying its cultural impact on Disney, theme parks, and popular culture. As Tiana digs a little deeper in her take over, she is burying the legacy of a theme park icon in the process.

Do you think Br’er Rabbit and his pals should remain in the parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!