Disneyland Prohibits All Guests From Theme Park Area

Disney has officially outlawed a useful spot at the original Disneyland Resort.

There is a multitude of different transportation methods available to guests during their visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. From speedy Monorails to the high-fing Slyliner, guests can bet their Mickey Ears that there’s a fun and magical way to navigate the resort around every corner. The Disneyland Resort is similar but features less variety due to its smaller size. Guests can still board the iconic Disney Monorail, but for the most part, guests will be walking away from various locations. This makes walking paths crucial at the Disneyland Resort. However, one path recently closed, making it slightly harder to get from the parks to Downtown Disney.

Much like Walt Disney World, Disneyland features multiple theme parks, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure, but it also features a large district dedicated to dining, shopping, and live entertainment called Downtown Disney. Guests will find a plethora of fun activities, delicious treats, and jaw-dropping shopping experiences here, but don’t expect to be able to use a longstanding pathway in order to get to Downtown Disney.

The former walkway between Downtown Disney and the parking structures is now off limits to guests, as reported by Twitter user tai_nugget.

The former pedestrian walkway from Downtown Disney to the parking structures is now CM only, and I would mount an angrily worded protest at City Hall if security procedures weren’t already a complaint.

This pathway was closed with absolutely no warning to guests, which now means that it’s slightly harder to get to and from these locations. A new sign reads “Cast Members & Employees only beyond this point” on the gate,” letting guests know that this walkway is now surely off limits. The pathway represents what used to be an access point for guests, which now just leads to backstage access to various locations.

From Peter Pan’s Flight to the Incredicoaster, Disneyland has everything from thrilling roller coasters to iconic dark rides. As stated earlier, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is comprised of two fantastic theme parks as well as Downtown Disney, which acts identically to Disney Springs in Florida. Here, guests can both eat and shop their hearts out, with a wide range of retailers and restaurants available to them until 12 a.m. It’s a fantastic place for guests to visit if they wish to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the often hectic Disneyland theme parks.

