Disney Shuts Down Beloved Haunted Mansion Dark Ride

The time has come to say goodbye.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company, along with Walt Disney Imagineering, has created and developed some of the world’s best theme park attractions. Whether guests take the plunge on Pirates of the Carribean or blast through space on Space Mountain, there’s magic to be found everywhere they go, especially with Haunted Mansion. For decades, guests have boarded their “doom buggies” for a fantastical and spine-chilling tour of an abandoned haunted mansion, complete with unforgettable music and dozens of audio-animatronics. Unfortunately, this classic ride is now closed at a certain Disney resort.

Haunted Mansion is perhaps Disney’s most iconic and beloved theme park attraction of all time and is well-represented across multiple resorts. Guests will find a version of Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. The original version of the ride is located in Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort, first opening to guests in 1969. Over the years, the ride has transformed into a pop culture phenomenon and is recognized even by people who have never visited the Disney theme parks. The ride has inspired two feature-length films as well, with Haunted Mansion (2023) releasing to positive reviews and featuring an all-star cast.

Phantom Manor, the version found at Disneyland Paris, closed for its brief refurbishment on March 17, 2024. While this incredible theme park is home to many iconic Disney rides and attractions, Phantom Manor is one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest works, leaving a massive hole in Disneyland Park at the resort. The ride itself is legendary, taking guests on a frightening journey through a fun-filled mystery, complete with “ghoulish ghosts” that greet their every turn.

Thankfully, guests will not have to wait long in order to experience Phantom Manor once again, with the dark ride set to reopen on March 29, assuming everything goes according to plan. Disney has not stated what will be changed or fixed during this refurbishment, but due to how brief this closure is, guests can assume not much will change.

Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, and features two parks and a large shopping and dining district, allowing guests to enjoy some time away from the theme parks. Both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park house popular attractions, like Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, “it’s a small world,” and, of course, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

