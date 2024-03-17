Disney Leaves Unacceptable Characters in Park Despite Coast to Coast Elimination

Disney meant to get rid of Song of the South from its theme parks, but did they? It appears not.

On May 31, 2023, Walt Disney World shut down Splash Mountain after decades of operation. When walking through Frontierland, it was hard to not glue your eyes to the giant mountain that has a log plummeting down it every 20 seconds. Initially, Splash Mountain remained as the water attraction in Magic Kingdom, but now, as we know, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be taking over, with the new ride opening summer 2024. Disneyland also removed their version of the ride, making the “ban” of Song of the South America-wide.

Splash Mountain was removed due to its IP that is was based on, which is the Song of the South.

Song of the South is a controversial Disney film released in 1946, combining live-action with animation. It’s based on the Uncle Remus stories by Joel Chandler Harris, featuring characters like Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear that guests came to know and love in the attraction.

The movie has a different storyline, however, follows a young boy named Johnny who visits his grandmother’s plantation and befriends Uncle Remus, a former slave who tells him these folktales.

The film has been criticized for its romanticized portrayal of the antebellum South and for perpetuating racial stereotypes, which is why Disney decided to cut ties with it as an attraction. It presents a sanitized view of plantation life, ignoring the harsh realities of slavery. The portrayal of Uncle Remus, a kindly and submissive character, perpetuates the “happy slave” archetype, downplaying the brutality and oppression of slavery.

Due to its racially insensitive content, Song of the South has been widely criticized and is considered deeply problematic by many. Disney has chosen not to release the film on home video or Disney+ in its entirety, acknowledging its controversial nature and the harm it can perpetuate. Instead, the company has focused on distancing itself from the film and its problematic legacy.

While Princess and the Frog is a good direction for Disney to take in regard to retheming the attraction building, Song of the South is not entirely missing from Disney.

In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney Presents still has Song of the South present.

The attraction serves as a tribute to the life and legacy of Walt Disney, the visionary founder of The Walt Disney Company. The attraction offers guests a chance to explore exhibits, artifacts, and multimedia presentations showcasing Walt Disney’s remarkable journey, creative genius, and enduring impact on the world of entertainment.

Inside Walt Disney Presents, visitors can immerse themselves in various exhibits that chronicle Walt Disney’s life, from his early days as an animator to the creation of Disneyland and the expansion of his entertainment empire. Guests can view rare artifacts, concept art from films, and models related to Disney’s most beloved creations, including animated films, theme park attractions, and iconic characters.

One of the highlights of the attraction is a short film narrated by Julie Andrews, providing an intimate glimpse into Walt Disney’s personal and professional life. The film features archival footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, offering insight into Disney’s innovative spirit, visionary leadership, and enduring legacy.

On the walls of the Walt Disney Presents you can find Song of the South imagery on display, which is interesting considering the distance that Disney had chosen to take from the IP, and a new poster design would be an easy fix. Additionally, The Laughin’ Place song remains a fixture in the main entrance background music loop at Magic Kingdom, even following the removal of Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah. Despite the problematic scenes in the Melody Time short featuring Pecos Bill, offerings like Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe persist.

We have even seen Disney remove controversial characters such as Liver Lips in Country Bear Jamboree, as Liver Lips is seen as offensive culturally.

With inclusion being the new fifth key within The Walt Disney Company and diversity being the main push within their entertainment sector, these lingering remnants of the film do not match with the new stances that Disney has taken for their company culture.

Do you think Disney should remove the rest of the references to the Song of the South?