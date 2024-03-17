‘Harry Potter’ Icon Refuses To Work With Marvel

In a recent interview, a beloved Harry Potter actor refused to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, claiming they hated the United States.

Created by JK Rowling, Harry Potter has become one of the largest franchises in the world, inspiring the Fantastic Beasts films, the video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), and jumpstarting the careers of Danie Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

On top of these new stars, Harry Potter introduced younger American audiences to countless British legends, including Michael Gambon (Dumbledore), Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), and Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort). Most recently, one of these legends revealed that she refused to work with Marvel Studios.

Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Rejected the MCU

In a recent interview with news.com.au, Miriam Margolyes, a British acting icon who has been featured in the Harry Potter films and Doctor Who, revealed that she was almost in a Marvel production. However, she was far from interested. “They contacted me and said, ‘We’re doing a story about witches.’ I thought, ‘Oh god, not witches again,’ because I’ve done that with Harry Potter.'”

Things only got worse when she learned that filming was going to take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I don’t like America and I didn’t want to be in Georgia for four months, So I just said, ‘Well, I want a million pounds,’ and they said, ‘You can have half a million.’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it,’ so it just stopped.”

She laughed it off immediately afterward, saying, “Really, it’s a story about my own greed than anything else.” Margolyes also made the news recently for declaring that adult Harry Potter fans need to move on because it’s for children.

Given the subject of the project and the filming location, it’s safe to assume that she was referring to the Disney+ series Agatha starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. While Margolyes won’t be included in the show, it will feature Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Joe Locke.

