Cancelled Marvel Sequel “Transformed” Into New Project

Posted on by Zach Gass
Mark Ruffalo's Hulk screaming

Credit: Marvel Studios

As Bob Iger makes a major directional shift at the Walt Disney Company, many potential projects have been shelved or otherwise gotten the axe, especially over at Marvel Studios. However, one fantastic flop might be resurrected with a new direction and possibly a new lead.

All of the Eternals in front of a golden sky
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s The Eternals (2021) was one of the studio’s first post-Infinity-Saga superhero teams outside the Avengers. A group of celestial beings from across the galaxy gathered together to fight an evil alien menace. It sounds like the plot of a great summer blockbuster but was met with lackluster reviews and the studio’s first “rotten” rating.

With that information in mind, why on earth would Marvel want to revisit something that supposedly bombed? Even with its flaws, The Eternals still had a unique flavor that (at least in this writer’s opinion) offered a unique alternative to the likes of Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk. A rumor on social media (shared below) suggests it’s time to give them one more chance.

Eternals 2: Back From the Marvel Void?

Described as a “scoopster,” @MyTimeToShineH shared that the Eternals sequel wasn’t cancelled, but simply “transformed” into another project. While it’s easy to point this out as hearsay, they aren’t the only ones sniffing around this claim.

A report from ComicBookMovie.com shared a similar train of thought, following the tweet above with the following statement,

“We’d assume this means the heroes will either be joined by a much bigger character as lead – Thor or the Guardians of the Galaxy, for example – or that they’ll become supporting characters in another movie.”

If the Eternals are following a bigger character’s lead, that might make some suspect where they tie into the more recently announced MCU projects. Given the fact that Celestials are already a part of the universe at the time of writing, we already have two big leads.

The Legendary Star-Lord

Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) Looking Confused
Credit: Marvel Studios

Although his tenure with the Guardians of the Galaxy might be over, it’s safe to say that Marvel is far from finished with the legendary Star-Lord. Considering Peter Quill already has more than adequate experience dealing with celestial entities, it’s safe to assume that any activity involving the Eternals will get his attention.

That being said, it’s probably more likely that Quill will be used to usher NOVA into the MCU rather than lead an entire team of alien immortals on their next adventure. Be that as it may, one other option was hinted at way before a certain new team of heroes was announced.

The Fantastic 4

The official cast announcement of Fantastic Four, featuring everyone enjoying themselves in a living room
Credit: Marvel Studios

It might be a little bit of a stretch, but it may have already been suggested that Marvel’s first family will eventually go toe to toe with their own celestial villain in the form of Galactus. Although the team has not needed the aid of the Eternals in the past, consider the image below. Doesn’t that horned crown look familiar?

A giant hand and head going past the clouds and into the stratosphere with a sun in the background
Credit: Marvel Studios

While the image above is of the remains of a stone Celestial in the original Eternals movie, there’s more than a little resemblance to Galactus. It’s neither been confirmed nor denied that this is indeed the same character, but the resemblance and similarities between Galactus and the gigantic cosmic beings aren’t that much of a stretch.

Ultimately, it’s still based on rumors and fan suggestions. Even so, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t evidence supporting these claims. With any luck, and fingers crossed that Iger doesn’t act too rashly, we’ll see Thena, Druig, Makkari, Sersi, Kingo, Phastos, Sprite, and even Eros again in some corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What’s your Eternals theory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

