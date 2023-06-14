Marvel Pulls Galactus Back to the Depths

A recent announcement from the Walt Disney Pictures and their owned companies revealed that many of the studio’s upcoming projects had been pushed back from their previous release dates. Some might have been changed by a matter of months, but others have been pushed as far as a year or more. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be hit pretty hard this year, as the pushbacks have derailed both Blade and Fantastic Four.

The MCU has been without Marvel’s first family for years, and many fans have been begging to see the Fantastic Four receive a worthy adaptation since Josh Trank’s abysmal version from 2015. However, there might be more than a developmental delay in finally bringing them to life.

Marvel Could Enter the Endgame

With the introduction of the Fantastic Four comes the introduction of classic Marvel heroes like Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, but it also brings to life some of the studio’s biggest and baddest villains, namely Doctor Doom and Galactus. The truth of the matter is, the MCU simply isn’t ready for them.

Doctor Doom might be one of Marvel’s best villains, but he’s insignificant next to the power of the Devourer of Worlds. Even the likes of the Mad Titan Thanos are dwarfed next to a colossal, galaxy-eating space god, and that’s exactly why Marvel fans won’t be seeing him or the Fantastic Four any time soon.

Ever wonder why Wile E. Coyote never catches the roadrunner? Because it would end the series. The same principal can be applied to the MCU as to why they’ve not encountered a threat as big as Galactus or even the long-awaited Mephisto, they wouldn’t be able to top it.

While it’s true that villains escape custody, come back from the dead, or otherwise weasel their way back into the heroes’ lives, this really hasn’t been the case for the MCU. If Marvel goes as far as to bring the Silver Surfer to the big screen, it could be the literal end of an era.

