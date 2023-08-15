Rocket Raccoon Removed From Disney Park, Replaced by Screen

From the Haunted Mansion to Expedition Everest, the Disney Parks are home to some of the most immersive experiences in the theme park industry. These rides and attractions take a lot of time, technology, and manpower to maintain, and sometimes features and fixtures have been known to take an extended hiatus.

The infamous “Disco Yeti” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the most prominent example of this phenomenon. While only some of Disney’s animatronics are 40-foot monsters, the Imagineers still need to incorporate alternative methods to keep the rides running, even if it means sacrificing one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rocket Raccoon Breaks Out at Disneyland

While things might not be precisely awesome for Marvel Studios, there’s no denying that the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of their most successful assets. But while Rocket Raccoon and the rest of the team might have escaped the clutches of the High Evolutionary, it looks like Disneyland can’t contain them either.

For those unfamiliar with Mission: Breakout at Disney’s California Adventure, the experience begins with a pre-show in the Collector’s Gallery, where an animatronic Rocket Raccoon hijacks the intro. The technology that brings him to life is undeniably impressive, but recent footage showed that Rocket has been hijacked himself.

While the video of Rocket on the Collector’s screens completes the same purpose as the animatronic, it’s a completely different experience from what most are likely used to seeing. There have been several complaints from Guests about Disney relying too heavily on screens, and this might be viewed as just another example.

However, as the video points out, the screen is only used when the animatronic is malfunctioning. Plus, it’s not like Rocket is gone in the literal sense. Hopefully, he’ll be back to joyriding on gantry lifts after his servos and joints have been recalibrated.

Have you seen this happen on Mission: Breakout? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!