Man Cuts Disneyland Ride Line, Hurls Racist Remarks When Confronted

Disneyland ride lines aren’t for the faint of heart. Without Disney Genie+, an Individual Lightning Lane, or a single rider option, Guests can expect to wait more than an hour for some of the most popular attractions like Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Incredicoaster, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

But some Guests refuse to wait… or pay for front-of-the-line access. Disneyland Resort fans report rampant line-cutting at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, and Disney Cast Members rarely can do anything about it.

Witnesses often take it upon themselves to confront line jumpers (though Inside the Magic strongly recommends notifying a Disney Cast Member instead). Violent altercations have ensued – one Guest was even scolded for allegedly “harassing” a family that cut in line.

This week, Margarita Damian Gar (@margaritadamiangarcia on TikTok) shared a video warning Disneyland Resort visitors about a man who allegedly cut in front of multiple families for a Disneyland ride. Furthermore, he reportedly hurled racist remarks when confronted:

“Look out for racist dude in Disneyland,” Gar wrote. “Cutting kids in line and acting all scared when he gets confronted.”

The video has no sound, so viewers can’t understand what the man said. But he appeared to mimic a telephone, perhaps suggesting they call someone to handle the issue.

Gar didn’t expand further on her experience with the Guest. Inside the Magic suggests locating a Disney Cast Member if a similar situation occurs during your visit to the Disney Parks.

Have you noticed line cutting on Disneyland rides? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.