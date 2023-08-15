Disneyland Reportedly Singles Out Guests on Ride

Thousands of Guests visit Disneyland Resort daily. But one Guest alleges that they were singled out on one of the Disney Parks’ most iconic attractions, “it’s a small world.”

“it’s a small world”

One of the most iconic Disney Parks attractions, versions of “it’s a small world” exist in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Board a whimsical boat ride for a song-filled journey around the globe—this cherubic chorus is pure joy!” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all.”

“The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A.”

Special Treatment

Reddit user u/eternalyte shared this photo of a pole that Disney Cast Members added to their boat on “it’s a small world.”

“CM stuck this reflective pole in our boat right before the ride started on Small World,” they wrote. “No other boats had, but all boats have an opening for one. Anyone know the reason? Just curious!”

Disney Parks fans were quick to answer the Guest’s question.

“Small World splits disembarkation (ride exit) on the left and right,” u/CHRCMCA replied. “The left side does not have disabled access. When someone who cannot take stairs boards, they put this on the boat. This forces the boat to the right on exit where they can take the handicap exit. Source: I’m handicap and always get the bar.”

Have you ever received special treatment at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.