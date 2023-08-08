Disneyland Cast Member Scolds Guest For “Harassing” Line Jumpers

The best way to skip a lengthy Disneyland ride queue is by purchasing Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane or joining the single rider line if available. But some Guests want to get to the front of the line without paying or riding separately.

Line cutting is a persistent issue at Disneyland Resort. From Space Mountain to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world” to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway… There’s always someone trying to get ahead. While most Disney Parks fans understand the occasional bathroom emergency or medical problem, most take issue with one person saving a spot for an entire family.

Though Guests are frustrated with line cutting at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, some Disney Cast Members don’t feel the same. Reddit user u/REALwizardadventures recalled trying to stop a family from walking to the front of a Disneyland ride queue and being scolded for harassment.

“It drives me crazy,” they said. “Usually it is a single person holding a spot for the rest of their group. The group shoves their way through the line. One time I refused to move aside (it was a narrow line anyhow). They eventually pushed through and hurled a few names at me.”

“I was extremely surprised to find them again waiting for me at the front with a [Cast Member],” the Guest continued. “Apparently they had told them I was harassing them in line. I mentioned they were cutting and I was told by the [Cast Member] (as I have been a few times now) that Disneyland allows for you to hold a place for your party.”

“I do not blame the [Cast Member] at all but I hate the policy,” they concluded. “Not a great system especially if you have to harass, touch or push your way up to the front of the line.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.