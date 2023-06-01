“Entitled” Guest Throws Tantrum After Cast Member Refuses to Break Disneyland Single Rider Line Rules

Disneyland single rider lines allow Guests to experience shorter wait times in exchange for sitting with strangers when extra seats open up. Some families even prefer to join single rider lines instead of standby queues, happy to sit apart from each other to save an hour in line.

But it doesn’t always go so smoothly. It’s common for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park Guests to join the single rider queue, thinking it’s a shortcut to the front, then refuse to sit apart from their party members. Last week, one single rider was shocked when another refused to abide by Disney Cast Member’s instructions and sit next to them – not because they wanted to be with their family, but because they couldn’t ride alone.

“Both men we were assigned to sit next to sat down in the closest seat and then put their bags in the empty seat next to them,” Reddit user u/desert_red_head wrote of the Guest they called “entitled.”

“The guy who was sitting with my sister appeared apologetic and moved over, but the guy who was sitting with me looked over at me like I had two heads.”

“I asked him what he was doing and he replied, “‘I’m a single rider,’” they continued. “I replied, ‘so am I.’ He was insistent that being a single rider meant he didn’t have to share the extra seat.”

“We proceeded to go back and forth for a while until the ride attendant came over and yelled at him to move over so I could board,” the Guest concluded. “He then proceeded to ride the entire ride with a giant scowl on his face.”

Disneyland single rider lines are only for Guests comfortable riding attractions with strangers. If you prefer to ride with your family, join the standby queue or purchase Disney Genie+ service or an Individual Lightning Lane.

