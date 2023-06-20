Disney World Ride Closed & Investigated After Guests Do Drugs Onboard

Authorities emergency-stopped and investigated a Walt Disney World ride after Guests smuggled and ingested an illegal substance onboard.

Reddit user u/aka_chela recently recalled an incident that took place decades ago on The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park. After boarding the attraction with a large group of high schoolers on Halloween night, the Guest suddenly smelled “the unmistakable scent of weed.”

“We get e-stopped, immediate lights on, and the CM says something not so subtly reminding people the ride is monitored,” the Guest recalled. “Not sure if someone tried to get off or if just lighting up was a bad enough offense, but when we got off there were four ‘plain clothes’ security in black polos and khakis with a flashlight looking into every doom buggy. Buuuuuusted.”

Smoking marijuana and other illegal substances is banned at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and all Walt Disney World Resort hotels. All four Theme Parks are entirely smoke-free, with nicotine-smoking areas outside the Disney Parks’ entrances.

More on the Walt Disney World Ride

The Haunted Mansion, located in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom Park, is home to 999 happy haunts… But there’s room for 1,000! Any volunteers?

“Climb aboard a gloomy Doom Buggy for a grave journey through a labyrinth of haunted chambers,” reads the official Disney ride description. “The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises.”

“Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!”

Have you ever been stuck on a Walt Disney World ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.