There’s infighting in the Disneyland TikTok community once again. This time, it’s not about poorly behaved Guests at Disney California Adventure or live streamers talking through rides.

While many Disney Parks fans enjoyed a recent guide to the best foods at Disneyland Resort to enjoy while high, some felt another creator went too far under the influence this weekend. Raveena Aurora (@raveena_aurora) had no idea she’d start a debate when she shared a video of herself exploring Disneyland Park after ingesting psychedelic magic mushrooms (“shrooms” ):

But commenters weren’t upset for the reasons you might expect. Instead of being frustrated that the TikToker used drugs at Disneyland Resort, many felt she was positively representing a possibly negative, uncomfortable experience.

“What a waste of a trip,” said @spiritualmamii. “Most of the time you going to be waiting in line… I don’t like consuming other peoples negative energy.”

“I wish I could do this without being surrounded by children,” @anneimated wrote.

“I know I’d panic going through the crowds,” @monae_33 agreed.

Still, others argued that drugs gave them the most magical experience possible.

“The first time I tripped was at Disneyland and guys it’s so magical,” @medicated.mami recalled. “Everything sparkles during the day.”

“Did this two weeks ago and my oh my it was fun,” @_skydiamond_ said. “The best part is it’s Disney so nobody wonder why you’re smiling so much.”

It’s important to note that magic mushrooms, formally known as psilocybin, are illegal to possess or cultivate in California. Certain cities like Oakland and San Francisco have decriminalized the Schedule I hallucinogenic controlled substance. However, possessing magic mushrooms can lead to a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to a year in prison. Inside the Magic does not recommend using or taking illegal substances into Disneyland Resort or any Theme Park.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.