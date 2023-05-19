High Guests Reveal the Best Disneyland Snacks

Recreational cannabis is legal in California, so if you’re looking for some Disneyland snacks to munch on… these Guests have the answers!

There are thousands of foodie reviews online for Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. Guests, young and old, have to eat – so why not have the most delectable experience possible while visiting the Disney Parks?

From sugary churros to savory soup, TikToker @jaycobkeola and his siblings shared their takes on the best Disneyland snacks… with the added caveat that they each indulged in edibles before exploring the Southern California Disney Park:

Their first stop was Pym Tasting Lab in Avengers Campus, where they tried the Honey Fizz 2.0 and Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale, with Mango and Habanero Syrups and Mango Flavor-filled Boba. The first is highly recommended at a nine out of ten, but the second is a pass at a four out of ten.

Next was a chicken shwarma, a snack everyone enjoyed at a perfect ten out of ten!

The group then tried different meal items, including buffalo chicken tenders, sweet chili Thai chicken tenders, and a loaded burrito. Only the sweet chili Thai chicken tenders were worth it for the group, earning a nine out of ten. The others got a three and four out of ten.

Still at Disney California Adventure Park, the Guests tried a mango margarita, which hit the spot and earned a ten out of ten!

Then they tried a giant clam chowder bread bowl, which exceeded the rating system earning an impossible eleven out of ten. Quessabirria tacos earned the same stellar score.

To end the night, the Guests tried a corndog, finding it overhyped and ranking it at a mediocre six out of ten.

What’re the best Disneyland snacks? Share your foodie takes with Inside the Magic in the comments!

