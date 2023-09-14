Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Officially Joins Cast of ‘Doctor Who’

In a wonderful announcement, a beloved Harry Potter actor has finally joined the cast of Doctor Who (1963-present), a career milestone that makes them “very happy.”

The Harry Potter film franchise is widely considered a British institution. Based on the book series by JK Rowling, the movies feature a combination of veteran talent and young up-and-comers that would become engrained in the public consciousness for years to come.

Not only were young audience members introduced to actors like Alan Rickman (Professor Snape), Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), but they also discovered some of the biggest stars of the future, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

Another media franchise that is considered a British institution is Doctor Who. Now entering its 60th anniversary, the team behind the scenes is planning to enter 2024 in style with three episodes dedicated to celebrating the history of the beloved series. And now, it looks like they’re bringing a veteran Harry Potter actor with them.

Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Finally Joins ‘Doctor Who’

This year, Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and it’s bringing out all the stops. Not only have they brought David Tennant back to play a version of The Doctor, but multiple other beloved characters will be making a comeback, including Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Wilfred Mott (the late Bernard Cribbins), Sylvia Noble (Jacqueline King), and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins).

There will also be multiple new actors joining the long-running program, including Neil Patrick Harris as a yet-to-be-named villain, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Jonathan Groff in a guest role, and Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth Doctor. However, the newest announced actor joining the ranks has Harry Potter fans the most excited.

Miriam Margolyes is a beloved Australian-British actress currently most recognized for her performance as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise. After a 60-year career in the British acting scene, she was finally cast in Doctor Who, an achievement she is very excited about.

“I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died,” said Margolyes. “With sci-fi, you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

The outspoken actor will be voicing Meep, an iconic character from the Star Beast comic strip starting in the 1980s. This will be the first time the character has ever been seen in a live-action Doctor Who adaptation.

This is an excellent get for Doctor Who. Not only is Miriam Margolyes wildly hilarious, but she began acting the exact same year that the classic show began. It only seems appropriate that a veteran television series should feature a veteran actor. And Margolyes is an exciting choice that will have Doctor Who and Harry Potter fans erupting with joy.

Are you excited for the upcoming 60th anniversary of Doctor Who? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!