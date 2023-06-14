‘Harry Potter’ Actress Blasts Series, Says It “Wasn’t Important” to Her

A Harry Potter actress has dismissed the series, insisting that it “wasn’t important” to her.

From 2001 to 2011, Harry Potter ruled supreme at the box office as the world’s most hyped franchise. Inspired by the series of the same name by JK Rowling, the franchise followed the Boy Who Lived (Daniel Radcliffe) as he and his friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) fought against the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

While it’s been over 10 years since the last installment – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – hit theaters, it still has a tight grip on pop culture. So tight, in fact, that HBO is currently in the process of producing a TV reboot, this time releasing an entire season based on each of the original seven books.

For now, there are zero casting announcements for Harry Potter 2.0. While some actors have dismissed the idea of returning – and others have suggested they’d be keen to return in a different role – one actress we can assume won’t be revisiting the Wizarding World is Miriam Margolyes.

The British-Australian actress has appeared in the likes of The Age of Innocence (1993) and Romeo + Juliet (1996) but is best known to younger audiences for her time at Hogwarts. Margolyes starred in two installments in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2001) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, as Professor Sprout, the resident Herbology teacher during Harry’s years at the school.

Her role may not have been overly prominent, but according to a recent interview with Vogue, Margolyes regularly has fans come up to her and say “I just love you,” while also asking for a hug.

However, while Margoyles knows that her role means a lot to fans, it “doesn’t mean as much to [her] as it does to them.”

“For me, Harry Potter wasn’t important,” she told Vogue. “I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”

Margolyes isn’t the only one to distance themselves from the franchise in recent years. The likes of the late Alan Rickman (Professor Snape) and Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall) have also discussed their frustrations during their years on set, with the latter explaining that her role never really felt like acting.