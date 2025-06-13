‘Harry Potter’ Star Tragically Reveals She “Doesn’t Have Long to Live”

It’s been nearly fifteen years since the final film in the Harry Potter franchise — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 — but fans love the characters and stories as much now as they did then. The actors still make headlines, and fans love interacting with them. Most recently, a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, called Ministry of Magic. Fans have flocked to the new world, ready to visit the famous ministry, ride a brand-new attraction, taste new food, and buy new merchandise.

While fans continue to love the iconic franchise, there is one actress who has stirred quite a bit of controversy with her thoughts on Harry Potter and its devoted fans. That would be actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

In the past, Ms. Margolyes has said that she thinks the franchise is for children and that adults who love the wizarding world need to grow up and get over it. She also said that Harry Potter “wasn’t important” to her and that she enjoyed the role, but that it didn’t mean as much to her as it did to fans of the franchise.

However, her latest news doesn’t have fans criticizing her, but sending her their heartfelt sympathy for her health struggles.

In a recent interview with The Times, the actress — who is 84 — admitted that, after a recent heart procedure, she doesn’t think she has long to live, five or six years at most.

“When you know that you haven’t got long to live – and I’m probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I’m loath to leave behind performing. It’s such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don’t confine me to wheelchairs, but I’m just not strong enough.”

She further revealed in a podcast that she had to have a cow’s valve put in to replace her defective valve.

“I’ve got a cow’s heart now. Well, not the whole heart. I’ve had an aortic valve replaced by a cow’s aortic valve. I don’t know how common it is. I’d never heard of that operation. But it saves you from having open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive.”

This is not the first time Margolyes has spoken about her health struggles. In the past, she has also revealed that she has diabetes and is registered as disabled, as she relies on walking sticks, a walker, and a mobility scooter to get herself around. She further suffers from spinal stenosis, arthritis, and rheumatism. Unfortunately, these issues cause Ms. Margolyes to almost always be in some pain.

While she might frequently be in pain, that has not stopped Ms. Margolyes from continuing to act. Most recently, she appeared in several shorts and television series, including Badjelly, Doctor Who, Dog Squad, and Hilda. She also has two upcoming projects — Holy Days, which is in post-production, and Heart of Darkness, which is in pre-production.

