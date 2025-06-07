HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’: First Look at New Hermione Star in Action, Fans React

Recently, HBO officially revealed the names of the actors who will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the upcoming Harry Potter television series, which is said to be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by J.K. Rowling.

Per Variety, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will step in as Hermione Granger.

Check out the new “Hogwarts trio” below alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively, in the eight films.

Now, a clip of Arabella Stanton, who’s currently best known for having played Matilda in the West End musical, auditioning for a role is doing the rounds on social media.

The brief clip, which seemingly first appeared on TikTok, is labeled “Arabella Stanton audition tape for Hermione Granger,” although it’s unclear what role this actually is for. Either way, she seems absolutely perfect for the role of Hogwart’s biggest bookworm and brightest witch based on this audition alone. Watch it below via Daily Harry Potter on X:

Arabella Stanton is just perfect for her Hermione role

Arabella Stanton is just perfect for her Hermione role 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6jCTIsjoZO — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) May 29, 2025

“This confirms the fact that Arabella Stanton is the perfect choice to play Hermione Granger,” one fan says. “She nailed this audition, she sounds just like her.”

“She definitely has the right charm to play Hermione,” another says. “Yeah she got it, she’s going to do amazing,” another adds.

One describes Stanton as having “the sassy know-it-all attitude” needed to embody Hermione. Another praises “her way of speaking,” adding that “she’s perfect for the role.” One fan even compares her to Emma Watson, saying, “Almost sounds exactly like Emma.”

Production on Harry Potter is set to begin this summer. The series will span seven seasons–one per book–across a 10-year period.

In addition to young actors McLaughlin, Stout, and Stanton, it has also been confirmed that Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) will play Severus Snape, Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) will fill in the gigantic boots of Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds) will take on the form of Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt) will step in as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) will be Argus Filch, and John Lithgow (Dexter) will take on headmaster duties as Albus Dumbledore.

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials) is the showrunner and an executive producer while Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes. J.K. Rowling is also an executive producer, along with Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Click here to find out everything there is to know about the new Harry Potter series.

What do you think of Arabella Stanton’s audition tape? Let us know in the comments!