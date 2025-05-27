BREAKING: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Unveils Brand-New Harry, Ron, and Hermione

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series has finally revealed the actors who will play the franchise’s iconic trio, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

The long-awaited news follows a major announcement from a few weeks ago that saw six actors fill several other major roles: Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) as Severus Snape, John Lithgow (Dexter) as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds) as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch.

Now, HBO has officially announced that it has found the successors to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in all eight films.

Per Variety, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will step in as Hermione Granger.

It is reported that over 30, 000 actors auditioned for the series’ three leads since HBO’s open casting was launched late last year. The three new actors are shown in a tweet below:

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) and executive producer and director of multiple episodes Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) said in an official statement:

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Dominic McLaughlin, the new Harry Potter, will appear in Grow, an upcoming Sky comedy starring Nick Frost (who will play the new Hagrid); Arabella Stanton, the new Hermione Granger, played Matilda on the West End from 2023–2024; and Alastair Stout’s first major role will be as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.

The new series is also executive-produced by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, along with Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Filming is expected to begin this summer.

