Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Star Won’t Join Franchise Reboot

Legendary English actor, Gary Oldman, has his eyes on retirement.

Oldman’s career has spanned over four decades. Gary has claimed he is ready to be done after the wrap of his latest TV Show Slow Horses.

“I’ve had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you’re young you think you’re going to get round to doing all of them — read that book — then the years go by,” quoted Gary from an interview with The Times.

The 64-year-old Oscar winner has mesmerized audiences throughout his career, delivering performances that merit his inclusion among the greatest actors of all time.

Gary Oldman is probably most well-known, at least by the younger generations, as Harry’s Godfather, Sirius Black in the Harry Potter (2004) films.

Being one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, he has many more well-known films under his belt.

The Dark Knight (2008)- Gordon

Air Force One (1997)- Ivan Korshunov

The Fifth Element (1997)- Zorg

Darkest Hour (2017)- Winston Churchill

Slow Horses (2022)- Jackson Lamb

“I’m 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [the character he plays in Slow Horses] — and then hang it up.” Oldman added.

The 64-year-old is currently playing Jackson Lamb, a slovenly alcoholic spymaster who leads a ragtag bunch of disgraced MI5 rejects, in Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. The show debuted in April and its second season is due to premiere in December.

Oldman has signed on for two more seasons of the show and will be happy to end his acting career playing Jackson.

Gary has given us so many amazing characters to love throughout the years. It’s time for him to relax.

Of course, Oldman’s retirement announcement means he won’t be joining the potential Harry Potter reboot, which we previously reported on.

