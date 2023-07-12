Doctor Who Makes Barbie His Companion With Pink TARDIS

There’s a lot more pink than usual in London today, because Barbie is there to take over as part of the press tour for her new movie.

Londoners have spotted a few Barbie-themed items around town, and in Leicester Square, Pink Carpet has been laid and a stage is being built for the Barbie press tour to come through.

Related: Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Fined People For Not Wearing Pink

However, there’s one object that is catching everyone’s attention, and it’s because it’s not exactly one of Barbie’s things: Doctor Who‘s TARDIS has been spotted in the shadow of the London Bridge, and what’s more, it looks like someone has painted it PINK.

The Queen of Hearts Would Like a Word: Painting the TARDIS Pink

Fandango said:

When we heard Hari Nef was playing Doctor Barbie, this is NOT what we were expecting.

When we heard Hari Nef was playing Doctor Barbie, this is NOT what we were expecting. #BarbieTheMovie #DoctorWho

via @bbcdoctorwho

Barbie 🎟️s https://t.co/SxVrKnC6zp pic.twitter.com/VXCVYQ5MRC — Fandango (@Fandango) July 12, 2023

Related: We Now Know The Names of ‘Doctor Who’s’ Three 60th Anniversary Episodes

It looks like the Doctor has taken Barbie on as a companion – as millions of young girls all over the world have already done the same, it probably seemed like a no-brainer.

Either that, or the TARDIS herself is just very excited for Barbie.

Seriously, though, this is a very weird promotional combination for Warner Bros. and the BBC to have agreed upon, but that’s not exactly shocking, given that the Barbie marketing team has already gone all-out in a bunch of other crazy ways.

If you really think about it though, it’s actually one of the least surprising partnerships they’ve had, because the next Doctor is in the Barbie movie.

This Ken is a Doctor of Time and Space 💙💙 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ERLf4f8WMB — Owen 🌈 (@WhovianLife) July 12, 2023

Related: ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Shows Solidarity for Writers Strike Across the Pond

As a matter of fact, Ken Ncuti Gatwa found out he had gotten the illustrious role on the Barbie set, not through any official channels, but from an extremely excited Ryan Gosling.

This Could Be The Last Promotion for the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Today’s promotional activities in London may be some of the last ones we see for the Barbie movie, despite the fact that the film doesn’t release until next weekend. SAG-AFTRA has entered 11th-hour, federally-mediated discussions today, but neither side seems likely to give.

Additionally, leaks from inside the studio chats that allude to hoping actors begin to lose their homes by October to force an end to the strike have further incensed SAG-AFTRA members, as well as the striking WGA and supporters online.

If the studios continue to refuse to negotiate on big issues like AI and force SAG-AFTRA to strike, actors will not only be unable to act in any official capacity, they are also explicitly barred from engaging in promotional activities for the studios. If the strike is called at midnight tonight, all promotional activities involving SAG-AFTRA guild members will have to wrap up by Friday.

The Barbie marketing team has been going absolutely bananas with all of the work they’ve been doing to promote this show, and we have no doubt that if they know they won’t be able to do as much after this week, they’re making sure these London promos are spectacular.

We can’t wait to see everything that comes out of them.

We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind Warner Bros. that they are free to actually negotiate the issues with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA at any time – from everything we’ve heard from the inside, it’s obvious that the studios are the ones refusing to budge, and therefore they have nobody to blame for this strike but themselves.

What do you think would happen if Barbie became the Doctor’s companion for one episode? Throw us a scenario in the comments below.