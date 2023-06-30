Margot Robbie Fans Think Her ‘Barbie’ Stylist Deserves an Award

Margot Robbie’s fans are absolutely eating up all her looks from the Barbie press tour.

Margot Robbie had the chance to do the greatest fashion press tour ever and lord did she take it pic.twitter.com/KR0moWQ8mH — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) June 29, 2023

She, along with Issa Rae, America Fererra, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and many others, have been traveling the world on the Barbie press tour over the past several weeks, promoting a movie that almost seems like it needs no extra promotion.

Naturally, there have been a number of interviews, from the silly to the not-so-silly, and a lot has been revealed about the film that everyone is talking about this summer – but the big draw to some hasn’t been the info.

Rather, it’s been the designer, new-vintage looks that Margot Robbie has been sporting at every turn that have been catching eyes left and right on this press tour.

Margot Robbie Rocks a Lot of Versace on ‘Barbie’ Press Tour

Most recently, people were freaking out about Robbie strutting her stuff on the Pink Carpet in 1994 Versace, a shimmering pink dress that absolutely screams Barbie, once worn by German model Claudia Schiffer.

Margot Robbie wearing F/W ‘94 Gianni Versace, also worn by Claudia Schiffer pic.twitter.com/0I6GHcyu90 — amor (@amorversace) June 30, 2023

But other looks have caught the attention and obsession of fans too: There was another Versace that she wore that was the exact same outfit originally styled for famed model Kate Moss back in the day, down to the heels-and socks combo.

omggg margot wearing versace fw94 originally worn by kate moss pic.twitter.com/M5vUwWIfZT — maría (@MOSSYVIBES) June 30, 2023

Most importantly, though, there’s one thing all these outfits have in common: They look like the Barbie dolls that kids would have had in the 90s, which is the period in which the Barbie movie’s key demographic, women in their 20s and 30s, would have been playing with them.

Margot Robbie is, essentially, turning herself into a real-life Barbie for this press tour – one of those fancy fashion Barbies that we weren’t allowed to touch for fear of messing up her perfect outfit and perfect hair.

Margot Robbie + her stylist Andrew Mukami legitimately deserve awards for this smart, playful, and genuinely stunning #BarbieTheMovie press tour pic.twitter.com/cEy7hlJw5G — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 30, 2023

Margot Robbie’s stylist isn’t just making her look good – Andrew Mukami is giving us a designer Barbie commercial with every new press tour look, creating a subtle nostalgia that we’re sure he planned very carefully.

Bravo, Mukami – as if fans could get any more excited to see all the costumes that actually made it into the Barbie movie.

Now they have to go pick out what they’re wearing before Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

What do you think of Margot Robbie’s press tour looks? Do they make you wanna get dressed up for the movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.