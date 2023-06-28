‘Barbie’ Promotes Diversity and Inclusivity, “No Right Way To Be Barbie”

As more and more information comes out about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, not only is it shaping up to be a summer blockbuster full of pink fun, but it’s also clearly going to be an inspiring message on social topics.

Greta Gerwig has already confirmed that the film will deal with the trials and tribulations of girlhood, and what it means to become a woman, as well as the issue of sexuality and the sexualization of Barbie. It’s also meant to be inspirational to viewers as a way to say that you can be whatever you want to be no matter who you are.

In a recent article for Time Magazine, Margot Robbie confirms that the messages throughout the film weren’t included on accident. Robbie, who not only plays the titular Barbie character but whose company, LuckyChap, produced the movie, worked alongside Gerwig to pitch the movie to Mattel while protecting the ideas and themes they wanted to include.

Robbie met with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreize to first discuss the rights to the movie, but made sure to let him know that they were going to address certain topics. She stated that while they were going to honor the legacy of Mattel and their iconic doll, “if we don’t acknowledge certain things — if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it.” Themes like feminism, body positivity, and more will be woven throughout the film’s story. Barbie has been a feminist icon for decades, breaking the glass ceiling, and proving that girls can do anything and everything they put their mind to.

Over the span of the doll’s lifetime, Barbie has been an astronaut, a doctor, a veterinarian, a construction worker, a racecar driver, a fashion designer, and so much more. There is no one right way to be Barbie. This is a message that Robbie and Gerwig wanted to make sure they got across in their movie.

One way they ensured they would be able to easily include a serious message was by casting actresses and actors of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. Robbie wanted to be sure that she wouldn’t be the only Barbie in the movie, even though she has the iconic and stereotypical “Barbie” look. Over the last few years, Mattel has really diversified their line of Barbie dolls, including dolls of different skin tones, height, weight, hair color, abilities, and more. It was one of the reasons Robbie claimed she was interested in making a Barbie movie.

“I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like,'” the actress explained. Barbie is sure to hit home with viewers of all ages and backgrounds, especially when promoting such a strong message of “there’s no one right way to be or look like Barbie.” While the movie is promising good fun, bright colors, and wholesomeness, it’s also an inspirational message to anyone watching, which is really what Barbie has always been about.

Are you excited for Barbie? Share your thoughts in the comments below!