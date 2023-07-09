Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Fined People For Not Wearing Pink

Margot Robbie’s Barbie (2023) is just weeks away, and the lead star just revealed what the cast does when you don’t wear pink.

Apparently, Barbie wasn’t all about filming Barbie dolls coming to life. While Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie lead in the movie, it’s clear that the supporting cast will create some fun moments in the movie as Kens might duke it out at one point, and there will be some fun parties at Barbie’s house.

The movie starts a new era of Mattel storytelling, as the company plans to make 45 different movies soon. It’s very ambitious, and the movies could range from Uno to Hot Wheels, as the company owns several different IPs. It’s hard to imagine what cinematic universe Mattel wants, but this plan will lead to more movies like Barbie being made. They won’t all follow the same formula since each project will have a different focus.

Releasing on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023), Barbie fans have already made several jokes about the movie. Its outlandish humor and upbeat music make it seem like the perfect summer movie to enjoy, even if it competes with a movie about the nuclear bomb. Ryan Gosling admits that filming Barbie had some odd requirements. Once per week, the cast had to wear pink or else they paid a fine that went to a charity with Margot Robbie collecting the funds:

The ‘BARBIE’ set had a pink day once a week. “Everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. Margot would go around collecting the fines & she would donate it to a charity,” says Ryan Gosling.

It’s bizarre to believe that the Barbie cast didn’t wear pink every day, but it seems that Greta Gerwig did the right thing with the Barbie movie. Instead of creating a story where people objectify Barbie, the movie appears to focus on finding yourself and choosing to be the person you want to be, making the movie a fun adventure with a wholesome theme. Knowing that the cast cares more about the film rather than making a lot of money is a good sign that the movie is worth seeing in theaters.

Barbie releases in theaters on July 21!

