‘Barbie’ Release Has Officially Been Delayed

Bad news, Barbie (2023) fans. The film’s release has just been officially delayed in some countries.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters in July, Barbie is set to give the world’s most famous doll her long-awaited live-action debut. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, and Nicola Coughlan as countless other versions of Barbie, it’s directed and co-written by the iconic Greta Gerwig, who’s so far kept the plot of the film pretty close to her chest.

Related:

What we do know is that it’ll follow Robbie’s version of Barbie and Gosling’s Ken as the pair venture “a journey of self-discovery to the real world.” Judging from the trailer, this journey will be one packed with incredible outfits, a catchy soundtrack, and plenty of self-referential humor. The dream.

Although the film hasn’t even hit theaters yet, it’s already stirred up controversy in certain regions. Both Vietnam and the Philippines are reported to have banned Barbie due to the inclusion of “the nine-dash line” – a disputed territorial boundary that runs through the South China Sea.

Now, Barbie has been majorly delayed in the Middle East. Initially set to start showing the film in July like in the US, local cinema listings in the United Arab Emirates are citing August 31 as Barbie‘s release date.

This follows a wave of release cancellations in the region, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Lightyear (2022) both banned in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Each film reportedly violated censorship guidelines for cinematic releases.

While it was reported in 2021 that the UAE had ended censorship for cinematic releases – with a government agency stating “the movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version” – content aimed at children must always adhere to local values and customs.

As of yet, there’s no official statement on why Barbie has been delayed – or whether it faces total cancelation. Stay tuned for more updates.

Are you looking forward to Barbie? Let us know your hopes for the film in the comments!